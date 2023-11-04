Kyle Kuzma with a 2 Pt vs. Miami Heat

Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers beating the Clippers in a wild overtime thriller.
The Raiders let McDaniels go earlier this week.
Wrexham AFC was promoted to the English Football League in April
The NBA legend has two grandchildren: Gigi, 14, and Avery, 12
Toronto has ended its three-game losing streak, delivering its best performance of the young season against one of the NBA's best teams.
The Steelers won but one of their receivers apparently wasn't happy.
Just five games into their campaign, it has already been a tale of two seasons for the Raptors.
Clint Malarchuk recalls surviving a freak hockey accident similar to the one that killed Adam Johnson: His throat was cut by a skate during a game. He's had PTSD.
The two-time major winner's name disappeared from the league's website, and TGL has confirmed the departure.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Victor Wembanyama's career night.
Triple world champion Max Verstappen will line up alongside Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on the front row of the grid.
Some NFL teams have a starter-ready option ready to step in at QB if need be. But plenty of others are inviting trouble with their plans.
The wind is the course's main defense. Tiger emphasized shot-making and strategic decision-making.
Sam Gagner's NHL career is proving to be completely and utterly indestructible.
Princess Charlotte has the sweetest bond with her family members, Mia and Lena Tindall and you won't believe why. See details.
As the Calgary Flames once again struggle to keep the puck out of their net, the solution to their woes is already with the organization.
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks parted ways with assistant head coach/offensive co-ordinator Khari Jones on Friday. Ottawa hired Jones on Dec. 3, 2022 and he served as the team's offensive playcaller this past season. Ottawa (4-14) finished fourth in the East Division and missed the CFL playoffs. The Redblacks ended their season with three straight losses. Even more disappointing, though, was at one point this year Ottawa had a 3-3 record. Ottawa endured injuries at quarterback, first losing promi
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her list of players to temper expectations for in Week 9.
A little help from heavy rain at Interlagos made it easier for Formula One champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull to start this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix in pole position. Verstappen clocked 1 minute, 10.727 seconds in qualifying, which was cut short due to rain. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start in second position, with a lap 0.294 seconds behind Verstappen's.
Tony Pollard and Aaron Jones are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 9.