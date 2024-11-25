Kyle Kuzma with a 2-pointer vs the Indiana Pacers
The Eagles have been on a tear, winning their last six games, while the Rams have won four of their last five.
The Hoosiers fell five spots after the 38-15 loss.
What did we just watch?
Auburn was also fined for its fans storming the field.
The Packers looked the part of a playoff team in a comfortable win over the 49ers
Six of the 14 teams in the conference have already made coaching changes.
Four top-15 teams lost in Week 13. Some conference races were simplified. Others got more complicated.
Like Navy, Army was no match for Notre Dame.
Ohio State broke the game open in the second and third quarters to end Indiana's undefeated season.
The Hoosiers' blowout loss to the Buckeyes hurts, for sure. But how damaging was it to their College Football Playoff hopes?
Alabama was overmatched all night. Are the Tide now out of the playoff?
Despite the defeat, the Aggies still have a shot at an SEC title and College Football Playoff bid.
Jeanty briefly left the game with an apparent leg injury before returning and carrying Boise State to a win.
The penultimate week of the 2024 regular season delivered in a big way.
The Rebels' ineffectiveness in the red zone and inability to convert on fourth downs were their undoing.
Purdy's shoulder soreness is serious enough that he won't play against the Packers.
The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with hamstring issues throughout his six-year NBA career.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani being named MVP before Caleb Durbin joins the show to discuss his journey to being added to the Yankees’ 40-man roster and what to expect in the 2025 season.
Indiana barreling into a late November game with Big Ten title and playoff stakes on the line should be held up as a reason why college football is better because of NIL and the transfer portal.
Auburn is out of playoff contention, but it can spoil the hopes of Texas A&M and Alabama.