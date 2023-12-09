Kyle Kuzma with the And-1!
LA Lakers star LeBron James calls for a change to the United States' gun control laws following fatal shooting in Las Vegas.
Something was different about Luka Dončić in the Dallas Mavericks’ 147-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.
After a underwhelming 2023 season, the New York Yankees acquired star OF Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres. Here's their new projected lineup.
It is 2023, and there is still a baseball team that doesn't let its players grow beards.
Bubba Watson also traded away his two best players after the entire roster was set to return in 2024.
TORONTO — Otto Porter Jr. smiled when he heard that Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic had called him a calming influence. "That's my job," said Porter. Porter played 14 minutes in Toronto's disappointing 112-103 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday, earning a team-best plus-14 defensive rating with two rebounds and an assist off the bench. Rajakovic said Porter will be a regular in the Raptors rotation after the solid performance. "Whether we’re down or up, I try to be even-keeled, makin
After two years of being one of PGA Tour's staunchest defenders, Masters champion Jon Rahm takes the money and runs to LIV Golf.
Hamilton was speaking at the federation’s prize-giving gala in Baku.
OTTAWA — Joseph Woll suffered a setback after playing a major role in Toronto's victory Thursday night. Woll made 29 saves in a stellar performance as the Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-3. However, Woll exited midway through the third period with an injury after making a save on Rourke Chartier and was in obvious pain, requiring assistance to leave the ice. Prior to that, he made two huge saves on Vladimir Tarasenko and stopped Mathieu Joseph and Brady Tkachuk on a breakaway, among o
Andy Behrens looks at situations that should be giving managers nightmares as the fantasy playoffs loom.
Pruett is stepping away from drag racing to start a family, so Stewart is stepping into drag racing's top class.
King of the comeback? Not anymore.
Sal Vetri uncovers 10 important findings that can spur success in the final week before the fantasy football playoffs.
Jon Rahm, one of the world's best and most popular golfers, is set to join LIV Golf, according to a new report, a move that will send ripples through the entire sport.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin talks occasionally about the idea of “football justice," the belief that players and teams who put in the time and stick together are eventually rewarded. A different kind of “football justice” seems to have materialized over the last week for Tomlin and the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers, a karmic leveling of sorts that has turned a once-promising season on its head. Barely 100 hours removed from a decisive upset at home at the hands of two-win Arizona, the Steele
For UFC Hall of Famer Dan Henderson, the Jon Jones fight is the one that got away.
The Steelers had their second horrible performance in five days.
Zach Edey is excited for the rare opportunity to play at home in front of family who haven't seen him play live before. The Toronto native leads the No. 4-ranked Purdue Boilermakers men's basketball team into its Hall of Fame Series game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum Saturday. Edey only got into basketball in grade 10 and played his last two years of high school at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., before joining Purdue. “It’s going to be a lot of fun," the 21-ye
Colby Covington accuses Leon Edwards of being a dirty fighter ahead of their UFC 296 title fight.
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees acquired All-Star slugger Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade with the cost-cutting San Diego Padres on Wednesday night. San Diego received right-handed pitchers Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez and Drew Thorpe along with catcher Kyle Higashioka. In addition to Soto, the Yankees get Gold Glove center fielder Trent Grisham. Both teams announced the trade late Wednesday night. It's the second blockbuster deal involving the 25-year-old Soto in less than two