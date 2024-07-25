Kyle Isbel's RBI triple
Kyle Isbel laces an RBI triple to left-center field to tie the game at 3 in the bottom of the 4th
Trout lasted two innings before leaving Tuesday's game with the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees.
The 36-year-old Williams is a three-time First-team All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowler.
As every training camp kicks off across the league, Charles McDonald ponders Dallas' plans, celebrates a great negotiating tactic, and praises the NFC South. No really!
France beat the U.S. 3-0 in its most popular sport, men's soccer, on the opening night of the 2024 Olympics.
France got the party started at home in front of an enthusiastic Marseille crowd.
Our experts give their best advice for sustained success in your fantasy football leagues.
The Knicks have reached the conference semifinals in each of the last two seasons under Thibodeau.
In today's edition: Why men's soccer is a JV event, five NFL faces in new places, we already have an Olympics scandal, and more.
The Rose Bowl would like to always host a quarterfinal so it can keep its Jan. 1 date.
The Bills had some roster turnover this offseason.
The Canadian Olympic Committee apologized for the incident, which comes amid a strict ban on drones in and around Olympics venues in France.
Gallup signed with the Raiders as a free agent and was scheduled to report to training camp on Tuesday. He instead opted to retire.
The pitstop in London marked Team USA's only Olympic warmup against international competition.
Tempers flared, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was ejected. But it didn't spoil another great night for Witt.
Ryan impressed in his MLB debut for a Dodgers team that has been plagued by injuries to pitchers.
With NFL training camp season here, fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski delivers his thoughts on every team. First up, the NFC South.
The Miami Heat won the NBA Summer League championship with a 120–118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies and breakout Scotty Pippen Jr.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab pick 6 NFL teams and play a game of “Angels & Devils” to predict the best case and worst case scenarios for each team.
Jordan Love wants that big money promise before he puts his body on the line.
In today's edition: Xander wins another major, Tour de France recap, Team USA's final tune-up, Baker's Dozen, and more.