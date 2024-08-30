Kyle Isbel's go-ahead three-run double
Kyle Isbel drills a double to left field and three runs score, giving Kansas City a 3-2 lead in the top of the 7th
The Chiefs waived Toney after a tenure that had more question marks than exclamation points.
After an impressive first-round upset over Jelena Ostapenko, Naomi Osaka fell to Karolina Muchova in straight sets in the US Open second round.
Nate Tice and Matt Harmon join forces to preview every team in the NFC. For each team they discuss win totals, give a player to watch and try to predict why each team could under- or over-perform expectations this season.
Yahoo Sports is covering the Chiefs' attempt at an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl title — and the league's attempt to stop it — from all angles. Up first: Nate Tice on Kansas City's unsung strength.
We continue 'Cram Week' on the pod with a very special edition of the Panic Meter, because when you 'cram' for something it can usually lead to panic. Matt Harmon is back in the host chair and is joined by Sal Vetri as they go through listeners submissions for players they're a panicking about heading into Week 1. Vetri ends the show with three guys he's personally panicked about heading into the season.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the MVP award races heating up in both leagues, the Royals offense surprising a lot of people, Jacob deGrom nearing a return and what team the White Sox could win a World Series against.
Caitlin Clark broke a tie with Rhyne Howard and drained her 86th 3-pointer of the season on Wednesday night.
A combination of homegrown talent and high-profile transfer additions give the Buckeyes the best roster in college football on paper. It's championship or bust for this squad.
Sanders starts his second season in Boulder with a team built in unconventional ways. Will it work?
Dodger fans love Shohei Ohtani — and his dog. They got plenty of both on Wednesday.
Travis Kelce is now the part owner of Swift Delivery, a 3-year-old gelding.
If you listen to one pod before you draft this may be the one. Continuing 'Cram Week' on the pod, Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don give you one fantasy item you need to know for all 32 teams. The two whip around to every team in the NFL and share stats, storylines and the biggest fantasy questions facing every club in 2024.
The father of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was arrested days before Super Bowl LVIII.
Kadarius Toney had several high-profile miscues with the Chiefs last season.
The Kelce brothers are a hit in the podcasting world, too.
Chase has been seeking a new contract and did not play in any preseason games.
Judge can do it with his glove, too.
The former NFL running back has been Oklahoma's running backs coach since 2020.
The event will be the first Cup Series points race outside the United States in over 60 years.
Sure, you should shoot for the moon in your fantasy football drafts — but you have to balance that with some safety, too. Dan Titus reveals the most secure draft picks you can make in the first 10 rounds.