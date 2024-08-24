Kyle Higashioka's two-run home run (15)
Kyle Higashioka extends the Padres' lead to 3-0 with a two-run home run to left field in the bottom of the 2nd inning
Merrill has five game-tying or go-ahead home runs in the eighth inning or later this season. On Monday, he delivered his heroics on the field with two outs in the ninth.
Cease threw the second no-hitter in Padres history and the second of the 2024 season on Thursday.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete-Crow Armstrong showed serious speed in running out an inside-the-park home run
Following Tennessee's first-ever national championship in baseball, the school rewarded coach Tony Vitello with a new contract that makes him the highest-paid coach in college baseball.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Joey Votto deciding to retire, the Mariners firing Scott Servais after nine years, the Angels extending Perry Minasian and give their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla for this week.
Jones, who signed with the Cardinals in May, was arrested last November on a domestic battery charge, which was later dropped.
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes continues to make a case for the National League Rookie of the Year award, throwing six scoreless innings Thursday vs. the Cincinnati Reds.
The former LSU teammates had to quickly call off a bet over which one would win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Jason Heyward was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers soon after losing his starting right field position to Mookie Betts.
Ronald Acuña Jr. become the fourth player to achieve the milestone last year as rule changes resulted in more stolen base attempts.
Jason Fitz & Caroline Fenton just need to get some takes off in advance of the premiere of College Football Power Hour, which drops its first full episode on Tuesday, August 27th. With just days to go before Week 0 kicks off, the pair play a game of Overrated/Underrated/Properly Rated.
What if the start of the college football season began a week earlier? It could very well happen in the future, and the NFL may play a crucial role in the decision.
The 2024 college football season is here. Sort of.
Soto achieved a single-season career high of 36 home runs with a 5-RBI night as the Yankees routed the Guardians.
By 'gimmicks,' Lyles apparently means running any distance that's not 100 meters.
Charles Robinson checks in from the road with info on quarterbacks, rookies, fantasy and a whole lot more.
Week 0 is almost here! To kick off the 2024 college football season, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde preview the first big matchup of the 2024 season. They discuss the storylines to know heading into the battle between Florida State and Georgia Tech, breaking down what to expect from their showdown in Ireland.
While the Big 12 may not have a consensus top-five or even top-10 team in its ranks, this conference boasts a lot of depth — and a lot of teams that think they can win it and get into the playoff.
The annual Thanksgiving week tournament is making its return to Maui with a stacked lineup after a year away due to the devastating Lahaina wildfires.
Three-time All-Pro Gerald McCoy and two-time Super Bowl champ Kyle Van Noy join forces for the premiere episode of their new podcast — where two legendary defensive players, one still in the game, and one who recently got out of it — chat about the ins and outs of life in the NFL.