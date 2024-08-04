Kyle Higashioka's solo home run (13)
Kyle Higashioka lasers a solo home run over the wall in left to give the Padres a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the 5th inning
Cease threw the second no-hitter in Padres history and the second of the 2024 season on Thursday.
USA advances to face Switzerland in the Olympic quarterfinals.
Facing elimination and down a man due to injury, Team USA's 3x3 men's team went out with a whimper against the Netherlands.
Regan Smith, Lily King, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske outraced Australia and set a world record in the process.
The two-time Masters champion adds a gold medal to his resume.
Djokovic wins his first career gold medal.
Crittenden jogged his way through his heat and finished nearly five seconds behind the second-to-last competitor.
Alfred won St. Lucia's first Olympic medal of any color on Saturday night.
Lin, of Chinese Taipei, defeated Bulgaria’s Svetlana Staneva by unanimous decision, 5-0.
It was a jam-packed day for American women at the Olympics on Saturday, with the USWNT, Katie Ledecky and Sha'Carri Richardson all competing in pivotal events.
Which countries will advance from the men's basketball group stage?
The U.S. won swimming’s mixed medley relay here at the 2024 Olympics, recovering from a flop at Tokyo 2021 to beat Australia, China and Great Britain here in Paris.
Trinity Rodman blasted the U.S. women’s national soccer team into an Olympic semifinal here on Saturday after 105-plus minutes of drudgery.
Lyles arrives in Paris with some audacious goals, but not everyone is a fan of his bravado.
Tyreek Hill is the first wide receiver to ever lead the NFL’s Top 100 list.
Durability is a concern with Richardson, but the upside of a run game with him and Jonathan Taylor is tantalizing. It's a tricky balancing act the Colts know they must manage.
She fell, once again, to Australia’s Kaylee McKeown.
The quartet of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown won their heat in a time of 3:07.41, smashing the previous record of 3:08.80.
A first-half penalty kick was all Morocco needed to beat the U.S. and move to the semifinals.
Julius Peppers was an easy choice as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.