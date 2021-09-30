Kyle Hendricks K's five Pirates
Kyle Hendricks piles up five strikeouts over five innings of two-run ball in a solid outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates
Marcus Semien's 44th home run of the year gave him a new single-season record for second basemen.
Got a hunch and some patience? Here are some NHL futures bets you should consider.
Ukrainian league forward Andrei Deniskin was handed an absolute joke of a punishment for miming a blatantly racist taunt at Jalen Smereck last week.
Banton made history this summer as the first Torontonian -- and first Canadian -- drafted by the Raptors.
The reigning NL Rookie of the Year and Reliever of the Year was critical to Milwaukee's World Series hopes.
Jordan Romano was 14 years old when he made a bold prediction. His family was attending a Blue Jays game at Rogers Centre when he said, "I'm going to pitch here one day," recalled his mother, Cynthia Romano. "He was pretty determined," his father, Joe Romano, said recently at the family's home in Markham, north of Toronto. "He was going to have a career in baseball." That determination paid off. Now 28, Romano has had a breakout season as the Jays' closing pitcher. For fans, he serves as a rare
"We all want you back," de Blasio pleaded. "Your teammates want you back."
Marcus Semien and Whit Merrifield are the only MLB players on track to complete baseball's grueling schedule without missing a game.
The dicey relationships between Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are detailed in a new book.
Unsure about how to tackle your fantasy hockey drafts? Here's a rundown.
Richard Sherman was recruited to the Bucs by none other than Tom Brady.
The IOC believes allowing local fans will keep the Beijing Olympics safe.
Which teams are receiving the most action in the Stanley Cup futures market?
Unvaccinated NBA players in New York City and San Francisco will not be paid for missed games resulting from local COVID-19 vaccine mandates that prevent them from playing, the league announced Wednesday.
Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast host Justin Cuthbert and fantasy and betting analyst Steven Psihogios share their favourite futures bets for the Atlantic Division this season.
The NBA season is almost upon us.
Jennifer Eakins continues to live life on the wild side with some boom-or-bust lineup options for Week 4.
Liverpool and Manchester City meet on Sunday in familiar territory at the top of the Premier League.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals star Salvador Perez hit his team record-tying 48th home run in the first inning, then left Kansas City's game after striking out in the second Wednesday night. There was no immediate announcement about why Perez exited early. Perez homered on the first pitch he saw, extending his major league lead with a three-run drive against the Cleveland Indians. He also tops MLB with 121 RBIs. The All-Star catcher matched the club mark of 48 home runs set by Jorge Soler in 201
DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story had four hits in possibly his final appearance at Coors Field with Colorado, helping the Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 10-5 on Wednesday. Ryan McMahon added a three-run homer in Colorado's home finale, which was interrupted for two hours by rain. Washington and Colorado combined to use 14 pitchers over 5 hours, 57 minutes, including a rain delay that halted the game in the third. This game even featured the stadium lights briefly going out in the eighth. Story