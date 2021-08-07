Kyle Gibson's RBI single

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kyle Gibson picks up his first career RBI with a single into left field to put the Phillies on top 2-1 in the 5th inning

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories