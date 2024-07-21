Kyle Freeland strikes out four over six innings
Kyle Freeland fans four batters across six innings of work while allowing two earned runs in his start vs. the Giants
Trout has not played since April 29 after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.
Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer explained that he "hated" losing Paul George to free agency, but felt they could only offer so much and still field a competitive team.
Winds blew away half the field at the British Open, leaving the leaderboard in tatters.
Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will be allowed to enter a horse into the 2025 Kentucky Derby after Churchill Downs rescinded his suspension.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Thousands of fans were denied entry to the Copa América final.
Amit Patel is currently serving a six-and-a-half-year prison sentence.
The Jags will be looking fresh when Tom Coughlin is officially inducted into Pride of the Jaguars.
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
There was no doubt about this one.
Better known for his speed, Duran got the job done with his power on baseball's biggest midseason stage.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap all the action from the 2024 MLB All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby live on the field from Globe Life Field in Texas.
Vincent Goodwill and Isis “Ice” Young discuss Team USA men’s basketball, recap Bronny’s Summer League performance and hand out some WNBA midseason awards.
Super Bowl MVPs, they're just like us.
Tickets for two upcoming Ingrid Andress shows were listed as not available after her announcement.
Back in action at the British Open, Rory McIlroy is trying to shake off one of the toughest losses of his career.
The national anthem was, well, interesting on Monday in Arlington, Texas.
Davis accused United Airlines of "deplorable treatment" after he says a flight attendant falsely accused him of hitting him.
Amid the MLB All-Star break, Fred Zinkie highlights several players who dominated the first half of the 2024 fantasy season.
Tedford missed the team's bowl game at the end of 2023 because of medical concerns.