Kyle Freeland fans five
Kyle Freeland strikes out five Braves through five innings of work in his start in Atlanta
Kyle Freeland strikes out five Braves through five innings of work in his start in Atlanta
The Atlanta Braves suffered another major injury in their lineup, with Austin Riley fracturing his right hand when he was hit by a pitch on Sunday.
Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon to give their final predictions ahead of the 2024 NFL season, including awards like MVP and rookies of the year, division winners, Super Bowl champs and more.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 1 PPR rankings for fantasy football.
Gerald McCoy & Kyle Van Noy discuss the Ravens-Chiefs matchup in Week 1, San Francisco's bumpy offseason & Gerald recounts his weekend fighting off wasps.
Shohei Ohtani moved closer to a historic 50-50 season for an MLB hitter, stealing three bases to give him 46 for the season. He has 44 home runs with 24 games left to play.
Disney channels, including ESPN and ABC, went dark on DirecTV on Sunday night due to a dispute between the TV provider and network conglomerate.
The Philadelphia Eagles issued a statement saying they are working to take down satirical bus station ads that make it appear as if the team is endorsing a political candidate.
Briscoe had an epic drive to hold off Kyle Busch.
Ohtani recorded his 44th homer of the season amid his push for an unprecedented 50-50 season.
Florida gave up 41 points to No. 19 Miami as it embarked on a schedule that looks to be the toughest in college football.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about if there will be any exciting postseason races in the final month of the season, which players on waivers could make a difference and if Mark Cuban has considered making an offer for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
There are three weeks left in the regular season, and as teams fight for playoff spots, the debut seasons for up-and-coming talent are winding down, with Clark and Reese facing off Friday night.
Johnson was playing his first game for the Tar Heels after transferring from Texas A&M.
A combination of homegrown talent and high-profile transfer additions give the Buckeyes the best roster in college football on paper. It's championship or bust for this squad.
The former AL Rookie of the Year, who has struggled offensively this season, ended a month-long drought Wednesday.
The playoffs will look different in 2025, though the title race is still at Phoenix.
Fred Zinkie reveals some big names who could disappoint fantasy managers out of the gate.
The Patriots are going with the veteran QB to start the season.
DeBoer takes over for Nick Saban, just as Perkins did for Bear Bryant more than 40 years ago.
The championship is the first for a team from Florida in nine trips to the LLWS final.