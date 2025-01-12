Kyle Filipowski rocks the rim

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker appeared to misunderstand the rules.
Houston was up and down to close the season, while the Chargers have ripped off three high-scoring wins in a row.
With five minutes left in the game, Cronin was given a technical and ejected after furiously contesting what he thought was a missed call.
Saban won seven college football national championships, six of them during a legendary run at Alabama.
The title game is set.
Madrid, Spain, and Berlin will also host NFL regular-season games in 2025.
Beck had entered the 2025 NFL Draft before heading into the transfer portal.
Watson tore his Achilles for the first time on Oct. 20 against the Bengals.
Notre Dame is playing for a national title for the first time in 12 seasons, and Penn State has come up short yet again in a big-time matchup.
Christian and Alexis bring on USMNT legend Tony Meola and Apple TV Keith Costigan to chat the state of MLS ahead of the 2025 season. Then, Christian and Alexis have 19 season MLS veteran Dax McCarty join the show to look back at a decorated career that includes beating Messi. Later, Christian and Alexis eact to news in Europe including West Ham sacking head coach Julen Lopetegui as well as Tottenham and Newcastle taking the lead in their Carabao Cup semifinal ties.
Beck previously declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, but will play one more college season.
Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner will try to defend their 2024 titles, but Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic loom large.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens delivers his final thoughts about the running back position in 2025.
The Ducks were the only undefeated team at the top level of college football before losing to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes one last look at the wide receiver position as we turn our attention to 2025.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy break down the Ravens' AFC North clinch, highlighted by Lamar Jackson’s MVP-caliber season and Derrick Henry’s record-breaking 1,921 rushing yards. They celebrate Kyle’s 12.5-sack milestone and $250K bonus, discuss Mike Evans’ historic 11th consecutive 1,000-yard season, and debate wild-card matchups, including Bucs vs. Commanders. Plus, bold playoff predictions and standout Week 18 moments set the stage for an epic postseason.
Feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of NFL interview news? Let Yahoo Sports help.
The NFL regular season is in the books after a messy Week 18. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown what you should actually care about from Week 18 for the 2025 fantasy season. In a jam packed show the two also share Yahoo's internal data from the 2024 season to reveal the true 'league winners' this fantasy season. Behrens ends the show by sharing his end of the year fantasy awards including fantasy MVP, bust of the year, sleeper of the year, rookie of the year and many more.
It's never too early to think about next fantasy football season. Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski take a look at the top-20 fantasy picks for 2025.
Matsuyama's record, TGL’s debut, Morikawa’s struggles, and is Tour Championship match play on the way?