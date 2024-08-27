Kyle Farmer's solo home run (2)
Kyle Farmer homers on a fly ball to left-center field, trimming the Twins' deficit to 10-5 in the bottom of the 8th
With Labor Day weekend fast approaching we know most of you are about to have your biggest drafts of the year. That is why it's 'Cram Week' on the pod, as we 'cram' in all the information you needed heading into the biggest draft weekend of the year. Matt Harmon makes his return and is joined by Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland to essentially recap the entire preseason from a fantasy perspective. The two identify the seven biggest fantasy takeaways from the preseason you need to know and answer your fantasy mailbag questions.
Cook is reportedly flying to meet with the Cowboys on Monday.
An Alabama high school player died after suffering a brain injury in a game on Friday. The injury apparently occurred on a routine tackle.
The Patriots' QB conundrum might be the biggest unanswered question after the preseason.
Veteran receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is returning to the Kansas City Chiefs after being released by the New England Patriots.
This is the third time in Judge's career that he has reached the 50-home-run mark in a season.
"It's really scary," manager Dave Roberts said. "You always hold your breath."
The championship is the first for a team from Florida in nine trips to the LLWS final.
In the final installment of 'Mock Draft Monday' Yahoo's Dan Titus and Tera Roberts dissect the trends they've noticed in drafts throughout the month of August to get you ready for your most important drafts this week. Titus and Roberts go through the biggest risers and fallers at the QB, RB, WR, and TE position. The two also end the show by answering your mailbag questions.
Stanton's bat snapped at the handle, and the barrel hit Mahrley in the side of his head.
Duplantis cleared 6.26m to set a new world record at the Diamond League in Silesia, his tenth time breaking the record since going pro.
Caitlin Clark, who was surprised by Maya Moore last season while playing with the Hawkeyes, was at the Target Center to watch the retirement ceremony on Saturday night.
Shohei Ohtani officially became the fastest player in league history to join the 40-40 club on Friday night.
Russell Wilson appears to have won the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback job after only playing one series in his second preseason game.
There were only three seconds left in Friday night's preseason finale between San Francisco and Las Vegas, but the 49ers weren't ready to go home just yet.
Georgia Tech upset No. 10 Florida State in their Week 0 opener played in Dublin, Ireland. Aidan Birr kicked a 44-yard field goal with no time remaining for the win.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete-Crow Armstrong showed serious speed in running out an inside-the-park home run
The 2024 college football season is here.
Chinese Taipei got a dominant 4-1 win over Venezuela while Florida beat Texas in a 10-7 thriller; the two will now face off for the Little League title.
Jones, who signed with the Cardinals in May, was arrested last November on a domestic battery charge, which was later dropped.