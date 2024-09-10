Kyle Farmer's solo home run (4)
Kyle Farmer demolishes a solo home run to left field for his 4th home run of the season, bringing the Twins to within two runs in the 4th
Tyreek Hill was put in handcuffs during an incident with police ahead of the Miami Dolphins' season opener on Sunday.
The Texas Rangers could have seven starting pitchers to rotate with top prospect Kumar Rocker being called up.
Love was reportedly initially expected to miss 3-6 weeks with the MCL sprain he suffered in Week 1.
Christian McCaffrey is out for Monday's game against the New York Jets with a calf injury.
The New York Yankees have added their top prospect for their September pennant run.
Nacua injured his knee in Sunday's loss to the Lions.
Ed Kranepool spent 18 seasons with the Mets and appeared in a record 1,853 games with the franchise in his career.
Is the Mercury's promotion a clever marketing ploy or a sign of Taurasi's upcoming retirement?
Aaron Rodgers will be the subject of a three-part Netflix docuseries following his efforts to return from an Achilles injury last season.
The PWHL teams will have a whole new look heading into their second season.
Jones threw two interceptions, including a pick-six, during a 28-6 loss to the Vikings.
The first NFL Sunday of the season is in the books and boy there's a lot of new information to digest. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon on the newly revamped recap show to breakdown every fantasy angle from all the action on Sunday. Harmon and Behrens reveal the games they care about the most, the games they sort of care about and the games that could have been an email.
Antonio Pearce's decision to punt bucked the modern NFL trend of coaches getting aggressive on 4th-and-short.
Was Sunday's score a sign of things to come after just four return touchdowns in 2023?
The Chargers surged ahead late to beat the Raiders in Jim Harbaugh's coaching debut with the team on Sunday afternoon.
Jayden Daniels' debut wasn't bad, but it didn't go as Washington hoped either.
Caleb Williams learned a valuable lesson in his first professional football game: It’s going to be a bit more difficult than the Pac-12.
Logano got a push from Ryan Blaney to pass Daniel Suarez on a green-white-checker restart.
Jonathan Owens traveled to Paris to watch his wife Simone Biles compete at the Olympics. On Sunday, it was Biles' turn to play spectator
Wilson tweaked her leg late in Friday's game against the Sun and was seen wearing a walking boot ahead of Sunday's matchup.