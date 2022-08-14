Kyle Farmer's second RBI single
Kyle Farmer grounds an RBI single to left field, his second of the game, to bring the Reds within one, 3-2, in the bottom of the 5th inning
Jackie Bradley Jr. is staying in the AL East.
Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d
TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off
Pacific FC CEO Rob Friend lost a lot of goals Wednesday but still celebrated the day. In selling Mexican forward Alejandro Diaz to Norway's Sogndal Fotball, Friend said goodbye to the Canadian Premier League's leading scorer with 13 goals this season. But he was also fulfilling the Canadian Premier League's mission — to help develop players and further their career. "The reality is this league is built by Canadians for Canadians, but also for players to come here in this country and showcase the
Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.
The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g
MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in the final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll next play the winner of the evening semifinal between Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta and Britain's Daniel Evans. The six-foot-five Hurkacz, a No. 8 seed from Poland,
An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat
TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten
TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez made her return to the court Monday night with a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 win against Australian Storm Sanders in the opening round of the National Bank Open. For Fernandez, of Laval, Que., it's her first time in competition since suffering a stress fracture in her foot during a quarterfinal loss to Martina Trevisan on May 31. After the start time had been delayed due to the earlier suspension of Sloane Stephens' match against Sofia Kenin, and their final set needing
TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1
TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt
TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m
TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe
QUEBEC — Police in Quebec City have reopened an investigation into a 2014 allegation of sexual assault involving players from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Gatineau Olympiques. The QMJHL said in a statement Friday that it has been notified of the reopened investigation and will offer its "full co-operation" to Quebec City's police department. Le Soleil reported in 2015 that a woman filed a complaint alleging a sexual assault involving four Olympiques players in a Quebec City hotel room
CARDIFF, United Kingdom — Dilano (The Postman) Taylor, a late replacement, knocked out Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald in the first round of their Professional Fighters League semifinal Saturday. Taylor (10-2-0) was dominant from the get-go and finished the fight with 11 straight blows from above after felling MacDonald (23-10-1) with a powerful right to the head. Referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight at three minutes 59 seconds. Taylor will meet Sweden's Sadibou Sy in the final
VANCOUVER — Former world No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard has been given a wild-card berth at the Odlum Brown VanOpen tennis tournament. Bouchard will play for the first time since sustaining a right shoulder injury at a March 2021 tournament in Mexico. She underwent arthroscopic surgery on the shoulder in June 2021. The 28-year-old from Westmount, Que., reached her career high ranking during a breakout 2014 season that included an appearance in the Wimbledon final and the semifinals of the Australian Ope
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — J.J. Spaun did just enough right at the end to fashion a 2-under 68 and keep his one-shot lead Saturday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a familiar name lurking. At stake for Cameron Smith is No. 1 in the world. Already a banner year with his first major at the British Open, and under heavy scrutiny for reports that he is headed to Saudi-funded LIV Golf, Smith birdied his last hole for a 67. That left him two shots behind and fully aware a victory moves him to No. 1