Kyle Farmer's RBI single
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kyle Farmer smacks a single on a line drive to left field, scoring Joey Votto in the top of the 4th
Kyle Farmer smacks a single on a line drive to left field, scoring Joey Votto in the top of the 4th
Marc-Andre Fleury's failed behind-the-net adventure late in Game 3 cost the Vegas Golden Knights in a massive way.
The Montreal Canadiens already had a tough task ahead of them against the Vegas Golden Knights, and now they'll be without their head coach.
Kemba Walker's time with the Celtics is over.
Organizers are expected to make a final decision on local fans as soon as Monday.
Fifty-one seasons. Zero conference finals appearances. That could all change for the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.
Shohei Ohtani is going to mash some taters at Coors Field.
Kyrie Irving left Game 4 of the series early after tweaking his ankle, and hasn't played since.
The Toronto Blue Jays made history on Thursday, but not the good kind.
Edmonton Elks wide receiver Shai Ross just dunked an Oreo like you've never seen before.
A former Blackhawks video coach who allegedly sexually assaulted two players during the 2010 playoffs was reportedly shielded from police by the team.
While Toronto fans have been forced to take a back seat during this year's NBA playoffs, there's still a lot of Raptors news to digest and dissect during the offseason.
Lee Sanderlin finished last in his fantasy football league, and his punishment was to spend hours upon hours in a Mississippi Waffle House.
Alex Harvill was attempting a 351-foot jump.
Bill Belichick said he would keep his private conversations private.
The Clippers won't have Kawhi Leonard in Game 6 against the Jazz.
Kevin Durant produced a playoff performance for the history books against the Bucks in Game 5 while Chris Paul's terrible run of luck in the playoffs continued as he entered the NBA's COVID-19 protocols.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Luis Arraez hit an RBI triple to start the Minnesota 10th inning and the Twins then drew two bases-loaded walks to beat the Texas Rangers 7-5 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series matching last-place teams. Arraez tripled to deep center field over the head of Adolis García, whose homer in the Texas seventh had tied the game at 4-4, and Willians Astudillo rumbled home from second base. Josh Sborz (3-3), the sixth Texas pitcher, then struck out two but also h
CHICAGO (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a grand slam and a two-run drive, and the Miami Marlins snapped a four-game slide by pounding the Chicago Cubs 10-2 in a rare Friday night game at Wrigley Field. Jon Berti added a three-run homer on a warm, windless evening as the Marlins dealt the Cubs their fourth loss in five. Jorge Alfaro had three hits and scored twice as the teams met for the first time since Miami swept Chicago 2-0 in their NL wild-card series in October. Duvall had three hits. He smacked hi
MONTREAL — Canadiens interim head coach Dominique Ducharme missed Game 3 of Montreal's third-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights after testing positive for COVID-19. The NHL announced the positive test Friday afternoon, hours before puck drop at the Bell Centre. The league said in a statement it learned Friday that Ducharme had a presumptive positive result from a test done in Las Vegas on Thursday, one day after the Canadiens' Game 2 victory. That result was confirmed with fur
MONTREAL — Josh Anderson scored his second goal of the night at 12:53 of overtime and Carey Price made 43 saves as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Friday to a take a 2-1 lead in their Stanley Cup semifinal series. Cole Caufield had the other goal for Montreal, which was minus interim head coach Dominique Ducharme after he tested positive for COVID-19 in the hours before puck drop. Luke Richardson made his NHL head coaching debut before 3,500 fans at the Bell Centr