Kyle Farmer's RBI single

The Canadian Press

At 25, Mateo Restrepo has already achieved one dream by playing pro soccer. Now the HFX Wanderers FC defender is embarking on another, quitting football for medical school. The Toronto native left Monday for New York City where he will start at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai come Aug. 8. Restrepo admits to a swirl of emotions as he switches careers. "I know that it's going to be quite a transition from training every day and kind of having a lot of off time to just being on the go a