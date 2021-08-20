Kyle Farmer's RBI double
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kyle Farmer drops an RBI double into right field, extending the Reds' lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the 4th inning
Kyle Farmer drops an RBI double into right field, extending the Reds' lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the 4th inning
These four cities and venues are the most likely landing spots for the Coyotes, who are suddenly looking for a new home.
One single emoji can cause quite the stir.
A judge ruled there was no evidence the Dodgers pitcher was likely to contact the woman who has accused him of assault.
James is not ready to concede the throne to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant.
The Washington Football Team is keeping things close to the vest when it comes to their new team name.
He doesn't have a team to play for in the NFL, but Colin Kaepernick's "Madden" rating is higher than more than half of the league's starting quarterbacks.
It's not often that a No. 1 NHL Draft pick doesn't make the jump, but it's likely the right move for Power.
Carl Lawson signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Jets in the offseason.
For the second time in three editions, the star sniper will grace the cover of EA Sports' NHL video game.
The Cowboys QB has faced his hardships head on, as his emotional letter to his late brother reveals.
What was meant to be a typical training session for a Windsor swimmer turned into a fight with one of the larger freshwater fish found in the Great Lakes region.
Kristi Toliver coached on the Wizards staff previously.
Simone Biles is adding mental health to her post-Olympics tour with a segment hosted by Katelyn Ohashi.
Bill Freehan, an 11-time All-Star catcher with the Detroit Tigers and key player on the 1968 World Series championship team, has died at age 79.
The provincial health authority says nine cases of COVID-19 have been tracked back to a Saskatchewan Roughriders game on Aug. 6.
MLB and Nike plan to release City Connect collections for all 30 clubs next season.
Terry Rozier will be in town through the 2025-26 season.
Paul Pogba became the first ever Manchester United player to record four assists in one Premier League game in the Red Devils 5-1 opening-day victory over Leeds. Can the star French midfielder maintain the hot start in a season which will determine his success in England?
Toronto president Masai Ujiri highlighted the impact on Pascal Siakam of playing in Tampa, as well as contracting COVID-19 and says that the Raptors star has resolved the tension with coach Nick Nurse that emerged last season.
The six players were all charged with first-degree burglary after an alleged incident at a party.