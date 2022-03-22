Kyle Dubas damned if he did, damned if he didn't at deadline

The Maple Leafs acquired Mark Giordano & Colin Blackwell at the NHL trade deadline but some Toronto fans are questioning while GM Kyle Dubas didn't make stronger moves to add goaltending support.

OMAR: We can take a collective breath. The trade deadline is over, and now we are in the long haul for the playoffs. But, you now, there's still a lot of emotions and thoughts about the deadline, especially what the Leafs did and didn't do.

So you know, ahead of the deadline, I asked Leafs' fans, hey, how do you feel about the roster before the deadline? Then asked, hey, how do you feel about the team after the deadline? And the interesting thing is that the number one reaction was the same on both ends. Both kind of like a, meh, or kind of like a, eh, reaction to it, which I can understand. I mean, we all saw what happened last year. We've all seen what's happened in years past.

And we've also seen the Leafs kind of have ups and downs when it comes to their play style. Now, the reaction afterwards, that one is a little puzzling for some. I mean, you know, the Leafs did have their huge big fish acquisition in Mark Giordano. You know, Toronto boy, defenseman, has spent the majority of his career playing-- playing in top, top four minutes. Whole situation player, great leader, wants to be here, which is solid.

But at the same time, I think a lot of you were expecting Dubas to do more. And there's actually a lot of thoughts ahead of that, kind of saying like, hey, maybe we could have added a goaltender. I could say the fact that Jack Campbell is still hurt, Peter Mrázek is kind of in a slump right now-- Eril Kallgren has been playing great, you know, but Erik Kallgren is still getting his first couple games in the NHL-- perhaps getting another goaltender would work. Maybe a Marc-André Fleury, or a James Reimer, maybe that could work.

But I think what we've seen is that the prices didn't really match. And actually, Kyle Dubas kind of called out the Chicago Blackhawks for leaking out that information there. And considering the fact that Marc-André Fleury was a huge acquisition and the Leafs really didn't want to get rid of-- get rid of a first round pick, I mean, that's how it goes.

But for me, I was never on team the Leafs need to get another goaltender. I think the most important thing was always to improve the defense. You know? And if you improve the defense, you make the team sturdier in front of the goaltender, that improves said goaltender's responsibilities. And I think it makes it easier to win.

Now, again, is that, you know, a secure belief at this point? I mean-- I mean, yes and no at the same time. We kind of have to wait and see what's going to take place. And there are a lot of question marks around goaltending. And I understand the apprehension, but at the same time, I think we do have to give Kyle Dubas a lot of credit for what he was able to do in that Giordano trade, how we went into the deadline not wanting to give up a draft pick, a first round draft pick, and they didn't. They got Giordano for two seconds and the third. I mean, that's pretty solid. Plus Colin Blackwell, which a lot of player-- which a lot of fans, you know, after looking at him for a little while, are getting more and more excited about what he can bring to the Leafs' roster overall.

So I mean, were the Leafs like the number one star fireworks team at the deadline? No. But you know, does every team that makes a big trade at the deadline guarantee their way to a Stanley Cup Final or an overall championship? No, I mean, we've seen it all the time. And if this move of getting Mark Giordano and Colin Blackwell is-- if this ends up being the move that pushes the Leafs over, then I think a lot of those meh and eh reactions that we've seen might actually turn to a lot of smiles and thumbs up come April.