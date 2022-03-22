Kyle Dubas damned if he did, damned if he didn't at deadline

The Maple Leafs acquired Mark Giordano & Colin Blackwell at the NHL trade deadline but some Toronto fans are questioning while GM Kyle Dubas didn't make stronger moves to add goaltending support.

Video Transcript

OMAR: We can take a collective breath. The trade deadline is over, and now we are in the long haul for the playoffs. But, you now, there's still a lot of emotions and thoughts about the deadline, especially what the Leafs did and didn't do.

So you know, ahead of the deadline, I asked Leafs' fans, hey, how do you feel about the roster before the deadline? Then asked, hey, how do you feel about the team after the deadline? And the interesting thing is that the number one reaction was the same on both ends. Both kind of like a, meh, or kind of like a, eh, reaction to it, which I can understand. I mean, we all saw what happened last year. We've all seen what's happened in years past.

And we've also seen the Leafs kind of have ups and downs when it comes to their play style. Now, the reaction afterwards, that one is a little puzzling for some. I mean, you know, the Leafs did have their huge big fish acquisition in Mark Giordano. You know, Toronto boy, defenseman, has spent the majority of his career playing-- playing in top, top four minutes. Whole situation player, great leader, wants to be here, which is solid.

But at the same time, I think a lot of you were expecting Dubas to do more. And there's actually a lot of thoughts ahead of that, kind of saying like, hey, maybe we could have added a goaltender. I could say the fact that Jack Campbell is still hurt, Peter Mrázek is kind of in a slump right now-- Eril Kallgren has been playing great, you know, but Erik Kallgren is still getting his first couple games in the NHL-- perhaps getting another goaltender would work. Maybe a Marc-André Fleury, or a James Reimer, maybe that could work.

But I think what we've seen is that the prices didn't really match. And actually, Kyle Dubas kind of called out the Chicago Blackhawks for leaking out that information there. And considering the fact that Marc-André Fleury was a huge acquisition and the Leafs really didn't want to get rid of-- get rid of a first round pick, I mean, that's how it goes.

But for me, I was never on team the Leafs need to get another goaltender. I think the most important thing was always to improve the defense. You know? And if you improve the defense, you make the team sturdier in front of the goaltender, that improves said goaltender's responsibilities. And I think it makes it easier to win.

Now, again, is that, you know, a secure belief at this point? I mean-- I mean, yes and no at the same time. We kind of have to wait and see what's going to take place. And there are a lot of question marks around goaltending. And I understand the apprehension, but at the same time, I think we do have to give Kyle Dubas a lot of credit for what he was able to do in that Giordano trade, how we went into the deadline not wanting to give up a draft pick, a first round draft pick, and they didn't. They got Giordano for two seconds and the third. I mean, that's pretty solid. Plus Colin Blackwell, which a lot of player-- which a lot of fans, you know, after looking at him for a little while, are getting more and more excited about what he can bring to the Leafs' roster overall.

So I mean, were the Leafs like the number one star fireworks team at the deadline? No. But you know, does every team that makes a big trade at the deadline guarantee their way to a Stanley Cup Final or an overall championship? No, I mean, we've seen it all the time. And if this move of getting Mark Giordano and Colin Blackwell is-- if this ends up being the move that pushes the Leafs over, then I think a lot of those meh and eh reactions that we've seen might actually turn to a lot of smiles and thumbs up come April.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • Leafs' Kyle Dubas not happy with Blackhawks about leaked Marc-Andre Fleury talks

    Kyle Dubas said he was "disappointed" that trade talks with the Blackhawks were made public.

  • Kraken selloff lands Seattle a bounty in future draft picks

    When all the moves by the Seattle Kraken were finally wrapped up on Monday, Ron Francis went to a few key players whom he sees as part of the team’s future with a very clear message. The general manager wanted them to know his goal is for Seattle to be a playoff contender next year, not several years down the road. “It’s important for me and the coaches to have conversations, and I’ve already started having some this morning with some guys, just to make them aware that we didn’t do all this to draft and develop and be good five years from now,” Francis said.

  • The Maple Leafs have a waivers problem

    Goaltender Harri Sateri, who won Olympic gold with Finland, was claimed by the Arizona Coyotes after signing with the Maple Leafs. According to Toronto GM Kyle Dubas, the Leafs have lost 11 players to waivers since 2018, twice as many as any other NHL team.

  • UNC women’s basketball returns ‘home’ to face top-seeded South Carolina in Sweet 16

    “I think going into this game, I had I think 181 unread text messages so I can’t even keep up, people saying come on, one more so you can come home,” said Courtney Banghart ahead of the Heels’ Sweet 16 matchup with the top-seeded Gamecocks in Greensboro.

  • Selling Sunset Has a Season 5 Premiere Date — and a New Cast Member! Meet Agent Chelsea Lazkani

    The newest member of the Oppenheim Group tells PEOPLE that the new season is like "nothing you've ever seen before on TV"

  • Trade deadline roundup: Looking at what each Canadian team did

    The NHL's trade deadline passed on Monday and now teams are hitting the final stretch of the season. Like the majority of NHL clubs on deadline, the seven Canadian teams weren't too busy, however, minor moves were still made. Here's a quick look at what each Canadian team did on Monday before the trade deadline expired. --- Calgary Flames In: Ryan Carpenter, future considerations. Out: Michael McNiven, fifth-round pick (2024). While the Pacific Division-leading Flames' only move of real note was

  • Trade for Watson ends up costing Browns a little more

    The price for Deshaun Watson went up for the Cleveland Browns in 24 hours. Cleveland's trade for the legally entangled quarterback became official Sunday, when the Browns finalized the complex deal and released statements from owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam explaining their decision to add him to their roster following the team's own extensive investigation. A three-time Pro Bowler, Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by 22 female massage therapists.

  • Maple Leafs to unveil Next Gen jerseys designed in collaboration with Justin Bieber

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs will debut their Next Gen uniform on Wednesday that was created in collaboration with Canadian pop icon Justin Bieber. The first reversible sweater in North American pro sports was designed in partnership with Adidas and the NHL, and features the primary crest with a shibori-inspired print and the Toronto skyline woven into the bands on the arms of the sweater and the uniform's socks. The reversible version features a "drew house" — Bieber's brand — inspired ver

  • U.N. chief says time to end Russia's 'absurd war' in Ukraine

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged an end to the "absurd war" started by Russia's invasion of Ukraine one month ago, warning that the conflict is "going nowhere, fast" and that the Ukrainian people are "enduring a living hell." "Continuing the war in Ukraine is morally unacceptable, politically indefensible and militarily nonsensical," Guterres told reporters in New York. Russia is pounding the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol into the "ashes of a dead land," its local council said on Tuesday, describing two more huge bombs that fell on the city that has been sealed off for weeks.

  • Carolina Hurricanes add Max Domi in last-minute NHL trade deadline deal with Columbus

    Domi was a first-round pick, 12th overall, by the Arizona Coyotes in 2013, and has played with Arizona, Montreal and Columbus in the NHL. His signing adds depth to the Canes forward group.

  • Fox News Hosts Thank Biden Official John Kirby for Helping Evacuate Benjamin Hall from Ukraine (Video)

    Hall was injured last week in a mortar blast that killed two other Fox News journalists

  • Hollywood is full of ‘closeted’ Trump supporters, claims Kid Rock in Fox News interview with Tucker Carlson

    The music star also says Donald Trump asked for his feedback on a presidential tweet when they played golf

  • Russia gives Ukraine hours to surrender in Mariupol in exchange for escape

    ‘Lay down your arms’ says Russia’s Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev

  • Lawsuit Says Armed Pro-Trump Canvassers Are Going Door-To-Door With Big Lie 'Intimidation'

    Questioning Colorado residents about Donald Trump's debunked election fraud claims violates the post-Civil War KKK Act, the suit alleges.

  • Local MP calls Ukrainian president’s speech to Parliament ‘historic’

    Rick Perkins, the Conservative MP for South Shore-St.Margaret’s, was struck by the contrast of circumstances as he listened to the address Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave to Canada’s Parliament March 15, on the 20th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “It was a historic speech. It was incredible to be there,” said Perkins.“To think we were sitting in our comfortable House of Commons in a peaceful country and he was speaking to us as bombs were falling all around him from a dictator

  • UPDATE 1-U.N. chief says time to end Russia's 'absurd war' in Ukraine

    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged an end to the "absurd war" started by Russia's invasion of Ukraine one month ago, warning that the conflict is "going nowhere, fast" and that the Ukrainian people are "enduring a living hell." "Continuing the war in Ukraine is morally unacceptable, politically indefensible and militarily nonsensical," Guterres told reporters in New York. Russia is pounding the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol into the "ashes of a dead land," its local council said on Tuesday, describing two more huge bombs that fell on the city that has been sealed off for weeks.

  • Coronation Street spoilers: Imran's big secret revealed, plus shock murder discovery

    All the Coronation Street spoilers you need for 28 March-1 April 2022

  • Pro-Kremlin tabloid reports that nearly 10,000 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine

    The numbers, which were far higher than previous figures released by Russia, were quickly scrubbed from the pro-Kremlin site.

  • Arrest Made In Fatal Shoving Of Broadway Singing Coach Barbara Maier Gustern

    A suspect in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern is in police custody and was charged with manslaughter. Lauren Pazienza, 26, of Port Jefferson, Long Island, New York, turned herself in to New York police today. Pazienza is awaiting arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court. Pazienza, reportedly accompanied by an attorney, surrendered herself […]