Kyle Dubas course corrected with Nick Ritchie trade, Leafs fans should move on

Reuters

The Russian rouble sunk to a more than 15-month low on Tuesday before paring losses after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent. The rouble suffered its biggest one-day drop since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, plunging on Western fears that Putin's move to recognise the two regions as independent and send in forces to "keep the peace" may presage a major war. At 0613 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 79.64, recovering slightly after sliding to 80.5825 in early trade, its weakest point since Nov. 2, 2020.