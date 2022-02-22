Kyle Dubas course corrected with Nick Ritchie trade, Leafs fans should move on
Maple Leafs fans have mostly saluted the trade that sent Nick Ritchie to Arizona, and brought defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin to Toronto but some have used the opportunity to critique Kyle Dubas for contracts that didn't work out. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar says that Lyubushkin will be a significant addition ahead of a highly-pressurized post-season, and that Dubas deserves a break for correcting his mistakes and making the team better.