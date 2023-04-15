Kyle Anderson with an and one vs the Oklahoma City Thunder
Kyle Anderson (Minnesota Timberwolves) with an and one vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 04/14/2023
Kyle Anderson (Minnesota Timberwolves) with an and one vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 04/14/2023
SYLVAN LAKE, Alta. — Two girls were celebrating a birthday before they were found dead in a hotel room in central Alberta on Easter Sunday, one of their families says. RCMP have said the deaths at a Best Western hotel in Sylvan Lake, Alta., were those of a 12-year-old girl from that community and of a 13-year-old from Red Deer, about 25 kilometres east. The family of Olivia Johnson, 13, said in an emailed statement that the girls had a room next door to a parent, who would check in periodically.
Bout said he wired a telegram to Trump warning him that his "life is in peril" and invited him to seek "safe haven" in Russia.
Donald Trump will not learn the identities of jurors expected to decide at an upcoming civil trial whether the former president defamed the writer E. Jean Carroll, who also claims Trump raped her. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan on Friday rejected Trump's renewed effort to require that prospective jurors provide their names, employment and 38 other pieces of information on written questionnaires. Lawyers for Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry will be attending King Charles' coronation, but Meghan Markle will be noticeably absent.
‘They’re very, very spiteful to families and friends,’ the Sex Pistols frontman said
Rihanna's bodacious Savage X Fenty label makes its foray into bridal wear, just in time for the...
Vancouver police are investigating a potential hate crime after a woman spat on a stranger in a coffee shop on Feb. 26. Police say a 38-year-old Vancouver man and his friends were playing cards in a café near West Fourth Avenue and Alma Street when a woman approached them around 10:45 p.m. PT. VPD Const. Tania Visintin says the woman initially engaged in friendly conversation but allegedly made racial comments after hearing the group speak Arabic. The woman is also alleged to have poured coffee
Much is being made of the Duchess of Sussex’s newfound inconspicuousness. It wasn’t long ago that there was no escaping the American former actress turned wannabe People’s Princess as she revealed her “truth” on Oprah, shed tears on Netflix, and shared pearls of wisdom on her “Archetypes” podcast. “I’m particular,” admitted the woman once dubbed “Duchess Difficult” by palace staff, insisting that setting boundaries did not make her demanding.
Couples that beach together, stay together.
ReutersWagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin says Russia has already accomplished its goals in Ukraine—but must keep fighting even if it means humiliating defeat so that the country can ultimately rise again as a “war monster” that the international community will bow down to.After recruiting thousands of prison inmates to help fight the war for Vladimir Putin and using his shadow army to emerge as a rival to Russia’s top military brass, the mercenary boss and Kremlin-linked businessman offered
Trump's bonkers interview on Fox News led Kimmel to one inescapable conclusion about the former president.
A Russian tank used in the assault on Ukraine has mysteriously appeared at a truck stop in the US.
Florida Republicans are pushing legislation that would make it a felony to knowingly provide transportation to an undocumented immigrant.
‘This is a David and Goliath story’
The "Late Show" host said this single sentence may cost the company $1.6 billion.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A Washington, D.C., appeals court on Thursday declined to shield Donald Trump from the first of two civil defamation lawsuits by E. Jean Carroll, a writer who said the former U.S. president raped her nearly three decades ago. The district's highest local court, the Court of Appeals, said it did not have enough facts to decide whether Trump deserved immunity, after he accused the former Elle magazine columnist in June 2019 of lying about the alleged encounter. A ruling that Trump was acting as president, and not in his personal capacity, would have immunized him and doomed Carroll's first lawsuit because the government could substitute itself as the defendant, and the government cannot be sued for defamation.
On September 1, 1980, police outside of Vanhorn, Texas were locked in a six-hour standoff with a fugitive and suspected assassin. He was Charles Voyde Harrelson – father of Hollywood A-lister Woody Harrelson.
Perhaps Europe should avoid being drawn into a crisis over Taiwan driven by an “American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction”.
Let the revenge dressing begin.
“I was just hoping for the best,” David Oppenheimer said.