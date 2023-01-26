Kyle Anderson with a 2-pointer vs the New Orleans Pelicans
Kyle Anderson (Minnesota Timberwolves) with a 2-pointer vs the New Orleans Pelicans, 01/25/2023
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses details of the team's latest film session, how lengthy road trips can help a team find their footing and more.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy has bemoaned his team's recent slow starts. He didn't have anything to complain about Saturday night. Paul Cotter scored twice and the Knights finally off to a good start, easily beating the Washington Capitals 6-2 to end a three-game losing streak. Vegas went back into first place alone in the Pacific Division 60 points, one point ahead of Seattle. “I thought we as a team were really good," Cotter said. “We had a lot of energy off the st
PHOENIX (AP) — Cam Johnson scored 24 points, Dario Saric added 19 and the Phoenix Suns won their fourth straight game by beating the Charlotte Hornets 128-97 on Tuesday night. The Suns built a 30-point lead midway through the second quarter, though Charlotte cut it to 58-50 early in the third. Phoenix rebuilt its lead to 98-77 by the fourth before cruising to the comfortable victory. Johnson was hot from the outset, scoring 16 points in the first quarter by making all six of his shots, including
Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed walked away from Bethune-Cookman in tears Saturday following a 15-minute goodbye in front of players, parents and even Coach Prime. Reed made it clear he wasn't leaving on his own accord. The Ed Reed Foundation announced on social media Saturday that the university declined to ratify Reed's contract and “won't make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student at
The Edmonton Oilers are riding a league-high six-game win streak, but is their newfound success sustainable?
Scott Rolen is headed to the Hall of Fame. Next year, make way for another star third baseman. Adrián Beltré highlights the first-time eligibles for 2024. While Rolen's election Tuesday capped an impressive six-year rise in his vote total, Beltré has a good chance to go in on the first ballot. Although he was never an MVP, he finished his career with 3,166 hits, 477 home runs and five Gold Gloves, remaining productive all the way through his final season at age 39. Joe Mauer, Chase Utley, David
Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Jakob Poeltl would provide if he was traded to the Raptors and how he would fit beside Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
MILAN (AP) — Speedskating for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics might be moved to the Turin oval or a temporary facility elsewhere after the IOC rejected plans to build an expensive roof over the outdoor track at Baselga di Piné. Costs for the roof were initially slated at 50 million euros ($54 million), according to a project announced in November. But there were concerns that actual costs could rise by at least 50%. “The IOC said the investment was underestimated and not sustainable for the area
Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs each scored two goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Olofsson gave the Sabres a 4-3 lead at 2:12 of the third period when he finished off a 2-on-1 break with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. His second goal of the game made it 5-3 at 8:07 and he set a career high with 21 goals. He’s also scored in three straight games. “I feel like I had a great start (to the season) and that helped me a lot,” Olofss
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:38 remaining and the Tampa Bay Lightning won their 10th consecutive home game by defeating the Minnesota Wild 4-2 on Tuesday night. Stamkos extended his goal streak to four games and broke a 2-all tie when his close-in shot hit the post, deflected off Wild forward Ryan Hartman and slid past goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. Nikita Kucherov scored into an empty net with 16.4 seconds left, handing Minnesota its third straight loss. Befor
The Toronto Maple Leafs have a bad habit of losing to weakened opponents, most recently to a Montreal Canadiens lineup featuring multiple AHL call-ups and the rebuilding Arizona Coyotes.
TORONTO — Imagine being on the court with the Toronto Raptors. Or watching an NHL game from the stands with real-time statistics literally in front of your nose. Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment is ahead of you, developing "mixed reality" technology to change how fans experience the action by integrating digital information with the user's environment in real time. MLSE Digital Labs, the sports conglomerate's technology and digital innovation arm, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have unveiled a
CALGARY — Canada will open its quest for a third straight women's world hockey championship gold medal against Switzerland in Brampton, Ont. The schedule for the 10-country tournament April 5-16 at the CAA Centre was released Tuesday, with the host country taking on some different opponents early because of a shakeup in the standings at last year's world championship. Canada will attempt a three-peat for the first time since 2004, when the women capped a run of eight titles dating back to the in
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Axel Jonsson-Fjällby, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele gave Winnipeg an early three-goal lead, and the Jets held on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday night. Karson Kuhlman also scored, Kevin Stenlund had an empty-netter and David Rittich made 28 saves for the Jets, who improved to 2-2 on a five-game road trip that concludes Tuesday in Nashville. “We just wanted to play our game right from the drop of the puck,” Kuhlman said. “I think we did that and gave ourselves
PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Okogie had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Mikal Bridges added 22 points and the short-handed Phoenix Suns won their second straight game, beating the Indiana Pacers 112-107 on Saturday night. Indiana had a chance to tie on its final possession, but Buddy Hield missed a rushed 3-pointer with two seconds left. The Pacers lost despite a triple-double from T.J. McConnell, who had 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Phoenix and its ragtag roster took an 87-83 lead into the fourth q
More than 30 teams from as far as the United Kingdom were in London,Ont., over the weekend to compete in a tournament hosted by the London Blizzard Sledge Hockey Club. The annual event, held at the Western Fair Sports Centre, had been on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, said organizer Todd Sargeant. It's one of the largest of its kind to take place in the world, he added, where disabled and able-bodied athletes alike have gathered to compete for 17 years. "It's really nice to have everybod
Canadian aerials skier Marion Thénault won gold on home snow at the World Cup event in Le Relais, Que., on Saturday. The 22-year-old opened with a score of 90.24 on her first jump — best of the round — then secured gold with the highest-scoring jump of the day at 96.23. The Sherbrooke, Que., native won silver in the World Cup opener in Ruka, Finland in December, and she secured an individual top-10 finish in her Olympic debut last February. The gold medal vaults her into first place in the World