Kyle Alexander with a 2-pointer vs the Utah Jazz

The Canadian Press

Canada's Rebecca Marino pulled off her biggest win since returning to tennis, upsetting World No. 26 Madison Keys of the United States in straight sets on Monday at the National Bank Open. The 30-year-old Marino -- ranked 220th in the world -- topped the 16th-seeded Keys 6-3, 6-3 in Montreal to reach the second round at the Canadian tournament for the first time in her career. It's just her third career win over a top-30 player and first since 2011 when she beat Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova