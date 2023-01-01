Kyiv under fire again - just half an hour into the new year

Reuters

Kosovo opened two border crossings with Serbia in the volatile north on Friday, following three weeks of closure after Serbs set up roadblocks to protest against the government in Pristina in a dispute that has drawn international concern. The reopening of the crossings came a day after Kosovo police said they had reopened the Merdare crossing - the most important for road freight, linking the landlocked state with western European countries - after roadblocks came down on the Serbian side of the border. Serbia also ended a three-day-old state of alert on Thursday for its troops as the sides showed signs of bowing to pressure from the European Union and the United States to step back from a mounting confrontation.