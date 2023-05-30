Kyiv rocked by explosions in pre-dawn air strike

STORY: Kyiv's military administration said the latest attack involved only Iranian-made Shahed drones, and no missiles as has been the case in most previous raids.

"A massive attack!" Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. "Do not leave shelters."

One person died and four were injured when debris from a destroyed Russian projectile hit a high-rise apartment building sparking a fire, Ukrainian officials said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Two upper floors of the building were destroyed and there could still be people under the rubble, Kyiv's military administration officials said on the Telegram messaging app.

Photos from Kyiv officials and Reuters witnesses showed flames engulfing the top floors of the building and smoke rising from the roof.

Russia has repeatedly attacked the Ukrainian capital in May using a combination of drones and missiles, mostly at night, in an apparent attempt to undermine Ukrainians' will to fight after more than 15 months of war.

Tuesday's strikes were Russia's 17th air assault on the capital this month and came after the city was attacked twice on Monday, including an unusual daytime strike.