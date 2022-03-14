Kyiv Residents Sort Through Rubble After Strikes Heavily Damage Homes

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) said a strike hit an apartment block in Kyiv on Monday, March 14, causing a fire and leaving at least one person dead.

Rescuers were evacuating residents from the building in Obolon on Monday morning. At least three people were taken to hospitals and nine others were treated at the scene, the SES said.

Footage released by Ukrainian Witness, a group of media professionals documenting the war, on March 14 shows residents sorting through the rubble of the apartment block in Obolon. In the footage, residents also speak about being in their homes when the strikes hit. “We just didn’t see what struck us. We just heard an explosion and a fire. That’s it,” one resident said. Credit: Ukrainian Witness via Storyful