Kyiv Residents Sleep in Metro as Sirens Sound

Kyiv residents sheltered in the city’s metro stations as air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine in the early hours of Friday, May 19.

Local woman Tania Kovba tweeted footage from her apartment in which the sirens can be heard ringing in the distance.

“I just went to bed and [there’s an] air alert again in Kyiv and again at midnight,” she wrote in her tweet.

Kovba later headed to a metro station as Ukrainian state media reported drone attacks in multiple oblasts, including Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, and Dnipropetrovsk.

Footage she tweeted from the station shows people sleeping on the floor.

“See how people have to sleep in a cold half dark metro,” she wrote of the video. “Alert started [four] hours ago, so people are spending literally a night in [the] subway.”

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration gave the all clear shortly after 4 am. Credit: Tania Kovba via Storyful