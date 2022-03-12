Kyiv awakes to echo of gunfire and explosions

STORY: Sirens also sounded across other Ukrainian cities, including the western city of Lviv in Odessa, and Kharkiv, Cherkasy, as well as in the Sumy region in northeast of the country, several local Ukrainian media reported.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday (March 12) Ukraine was at a "strategic turning point" in the war as Russian forces bombarded cities across the country and appeared to be regrouping for a possible assault on Kyiv, with satellite images showing them firing artillery as they closed in on the capital.