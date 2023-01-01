Kyiv Air Defenses Engaged as Officials Report New Year Explosions

Authorities in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv reported explosions in two districts in the early hours of Sunday, January 1.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the city’s air defenses had been engaged and that explosions occurred in the Holosiivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

“In Shevchenkivskyi district a rocket fragment fell on a Volkswagen and damaged the hood of the car,” Klitschko said. “There are no casualties or injuries.”

In footage taken by @yorukhunnn in Shevchenkivskyi shortly after midnight, sirens can be heard ringing out in the central Kyiv district. Further clips show projectiles launched skyward from the city. Credit: @yorukhunnn via Storyful