KY Senate passes controversial bill regarding LGBTQ+ issues in schools
Angry constituents trying to deliver a petition calling on Rep. George Santos to resign were greeted by a staffer instead.
Hunter Biden's artwork prices, as well as who purchased his paintings, are focuses of a House GOP investigation into President Joe Biden's family.
Democrat John Fetterman has faced depression "off and on throughout his life" his office said.
The premise of a good morning-news show is that it helps viewers wake up with their morning coffee. CNN’s new A.M. entry is quickly turning into a place where the coffee is being thrown. Don Lemon, one of the three anchors of ‘CNN This Morning,” apologized Thursday afternoon for remarks made on the morning’s broadcast […]
“That’s not a foreign adversary. That’s Canada,” a Washburn law professor said about the scope of Kobach’s bill and its impact on homeownership for immigrants in Kansas.
Here's what the FDA is doing to protect consumers after drugs such as quinapril, Zantac and Metformin were recalled over chemicals linked to cancer.
Pretendians by Patrick Quinn A CBC investigation disproving Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond’s claims of Indigenous descent is stirring controversy about the extent of Indigenous identity fraud in the highest levels of Canadian legal, political and academic institutions. Until the revelations, the lawyer, former judge and legislative advocate of children’s rights had been celebrated as among Canada’s most accomplished scholars. Turpel-Lafond was believed to be the first treaty Indian to be appointed a j
The SPR is already at its lowest level in 40 years.
The low-riding trucks that cruise Ocean Boulevard are considered safety hazards. Myrtle Beach police chief is among those who wants them off the road
OTTAWA — RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki says she has made the difficult decision to retire next month. There has been speculation about Lucki's future as she approaches the end of her five-year term. Her turbulent time as the top Mountie included the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history, the COVID-19 pandemic and protests that paralyzed downtown Ottawa and several border crossings early last year. In April 2018, Lucki took over a police force that had become mired in internal dissensio
Nicola Sturgeon’s husband must quit his role as the SNP’s chief executive after the resignation of the Scottish First Minister, one of the party’s MPs has said.
Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, still recovering from a stroke, has checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to seek treatment for clinical depression, his office said Thursday. “While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” his chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, said in a statement. Fetterman was evaluated Monday by the attending physician of Congress, Dr. Brian P. Monahan, who recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed, Jentleson said.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed Washington's concern about certain provisions in Indonesia's new criminal code in a call Thursday with the country's foreign minister, Retno Marsudi, the State Department said. Indonesian lawmakers approved a new criminal code in December banning sex outside marriage and prohibiting cohabitation between unmarried couples. Critics have said the criminal code undermines civil liberties.
The Liberal government has withdrawn a series of controversial amendments to firearms legislation, Bill C-21, that some gun owners say would have unfairly targeted hunters and farmers.
President Biden spoke Thursday about the recent spate of unmanned objects in U.S. airspace. And parts of a Georgia grand jury's report were released.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Weeks after powerful storms dumped 32 trillion gallons of rain and snow on California, state officials and environmental groups in the drought-ravaged state are grappling with what to do with all of that water. State rules say when it rains and snows a lot in California, much of that water must stay in the rivers to act as a conveyer belt to carry tens of thousands of endangered baby salmon into the Pacific Ocean. But this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom asked state regulators
LONDON (AP) — Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said Wednesday that she plans to step down after more than eight years in office, amid criticism of her drive to expand transgender rights and her strategy for achieving independence from the United Kingdom. Sturgeon made the surprise announcement during a news conference at her official residence in Edinburgh, Bute House, saying the decision wasn’t a response to the “latest period of pressure.” But she added that part of serving well was knowing whe
Even with an aggressive approach, Congress will have trouble trimming more than $50 billion as social security and Medicare are protected.
The European Commission sued Poland on Wednesday in the EU's top court over violations of EU law by the Polish Constitutional Tribunal and its case law, the Commission said in a statement. The lawsuit is part of a wider clash between the European Union and the eurosceptic and nationalist government that has been running Poland since 2015 over the rule of law, which has already resulted in the suspension of EU funds for Warsaw. The Commission's move on Wednesday was triggered by rulings by the Polish Constitutional Tribunal from July and October 2021 that provisions of EU Treaties were incompatible with the Polish constitution, expressly challenging the primacy of EU law over national law.
The West should act now to stop the rise of a totalitarian China, Liz Truss was due to warn in a speech in Japan early on Friday morning, piling pressure on Rishi Sunak to adopt a tougher stance.