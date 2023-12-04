Kwarteng on mini budget: We should have tried to see it through a bit longer
Kwarteng on his mini budget: We should have tried to see it through a bit longer.Source: TalkTV
Kwarteng on his mini budget: We should have tried to see it through a bit longer.Source: TalkTV
The former president may have revealed the truth about his own intentions.
Donald Trump's attacks on Allison Greenfield, now banned by a gag order, led to a deluge of antisemitic threats against Justice Arthur Engoron's law clerk.
The disgraced congressman fired off a series of tweets promising to file ethics complaints against some of the House members who voted him out.
Volodymyr Zelensky’s popularity is falling and he will pay for his mistakes by eventually losing power, the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko has said.
In an analysis of Trump's clemency orders, The Washington Post found that dozens of the recipients are actively boosting the ex-president's campaign.
Florida lawmaker worries other GOP members of the House may depart Congress
It's a trap. But Trump set himself up for another bruising lesson over trying to repeal Obamacare.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) responds to former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney’s warning that if there’s a second Trump presidency, the country would be “sleepwalking into a dictatorship.”
Alone and wounded, a Ukrainian soldier told CNN how he called in an artillery strike on his own position in a moment of self-sacrifice — and survived.
The Russian troops who shot two surrendering Ukrainian soldiers were quickly eliminated, Avdiivka military administration head Vitalii Barabash said in an interview with Freedom TV on Dec. 3.
Two saboteurs poisoned 35 Russian soldiers in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Simferopol, in Crimea, NGO project Information Resistance reported on Dec. 2, citing Russian Telegram news channels.
The former president went in on the 2020 election during a swing through Iowa on Saturday, even claiming that he still wants to "redo" it
Kenneth Chesebro orchestrated ‘fake electors’ plot
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had a bone to pick with the new speaker.
"If folks want to return to some decency and civility why would you ever vote for Donald Trump?" Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie asked on Sunday.
Former President Donald Trump accused President Joe Biden of trying to destroy democracy at a campaign stop in Iowa.
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's military on Monday said a U.S. Navy ship illegally entered waters adjacent to the Second Thomas Shoal, a disputed South China Sea atoll that has recently seen several maritime confrontations. "The U.S. seriously undermined regional peace and stability," a spokesperson for China's Southern Theater of Operations said in a statement, adding that the U.S. disrupted the South China Sea and violated China's sovereignty. China is in disputes with several of its neighbours over its extensive claims of territorial waters in the South China Sea.
With an estimated net worth of $2.6 billion, former President Donald Trump doesn't necessarily need a monthly Social Security check to help pay the bills. At 77 years old, he has been eligible for...
No shortage of viewpoints about propriety of former President Trump’s attendance at this year’s Palmetto Bowl (Letters to the Editor)
In an assessment of the ongoing military situation in Ukraine, Oleksandr Musienko, the head of the Center of Military-Law Studies, is optimistic about the possibility of the Ukrainian army crossing the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast in force during winter.