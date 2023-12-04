Kwarteng on mini budget: We should have tried to see it through a bit longer

Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's military on Monday said a U.S. Navy ship illegally entered waters adjacent to the Second Thomas Shoal, a disputed South China Sea atoll that has recently seen several maritime confrontations. "The U.S. seriously undermined regional peace and stability," a spokesperson for China's Southern Theater of Operations said in a statement, adding that the U.S. disrupted the South China Sea and violated China's sovereignty. China is in disputes with several of its neighbours over its extensive claims of territorial waters in the South China Sea.