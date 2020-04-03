'KUWTK': Part two of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's fight ends with blood and tears

If you thought Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's physical fight couldn't get any more intense, think again.

The second episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 18 aired Thursday, and picked up right where the season premiere left off with Kim charging at Kourtney to slap the shiz out of her. Both sisters got a few good slaps and knee drives in, while Khloé attempted to break her big sisters up.

"One minute they're laughing, the next minute they're slapping each other. Like, what is happening? I can't believe this has gone this far for them to physically assault one another. We don't treat sisters like that." said Khloé.

After Kim ran off to get some space, Khloé, who was just as surprised as we were, asked Kourtney why she decided to slap Kim, which put Kourtney into full blown defensive mode. "Don't take someone else's side. That's my issue with you," Kourtney told Khloé. While Kourtney wiped her tears, Kendall cleaned the blood from Kim's cuts, and Khloé cleaned the bronzer off her walls, Kim suggested that Kourtney leave entirely since she is always complaining about being around them.

"I'm not here to listen to this false narrative every day from my family," said Kourtney while sobbing. Kim responded, "But if everyone has the same narrative, shouldn't you look in the mirror?" Ultimately, Kourtney told Kim and Khloé that she couldn't stand either of their attitudes and told Kim, "I don't want to be near your fat ass, okay?" Kim hilariously quipped, "You're actually the fat one."

Later in the episode, according to Kim, she and Kourtney had a conversation off-camera in which they apologized and agreed that it should never get physical again. Ultimately, the two decided to put the drama aside to go on their already-planned trip to Armenia to have their children baptized, an event which Kardashian fans probably remember from their social media pages in October last year.

In the end, Kim, Khloé and Kourtney sat down for a nonphysical conversation, where their two friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq served as mediators. Khloé shared that Kourtney cutting her off while she's sharing her feelings makes her angry and frustrated, while Kourtney insisted that the conversation was "unproductive." That much was true.

"I think I'm more angry with Khloé because I just wouldn't expect her to act this way in general. Just, like, her character and how she's been treating me. And maybe Khloé's going through a hard time, you know, and just not happy in her own life and feels this need to have this attitude every day," said Kourtney.

Kourtney eventually admitted that she feels like Kim and Khloé are "making it hard" to communicate with them, which, in turn, makes it hard for her to come to work and be around them. Ultimately, Kourtney stated, "I've decided to take a big step back from filming and really just pick and choose what I will allow cameras to follow."