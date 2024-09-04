Kutter Crawford's eight strikeouts
Kutter Crawford tallies eight strikeouts over six innings of work against the Mets
Kutter Crawford tallies eight strikeouts over six innings of work against the Mets
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Houston Astros being in great shape for a World Series title run, the Phillies-Braves being one of the best rivalries in baseball, the Yankees struggles and the Brewers in cruise control.
Draisaitl is coming off a third-straight season where he posted 100-plus points and over 40 goals.
Shohei Ohtani moved closer to a historic 50-50 season for an MLB hitter, stealing three bases to give him 46 for the season. He has 44 home runs with 24 games left to play.
The Philadelphia Eagles issued a statement saying they are working to take down satirical bus station ads that make it appear as if the team is endorsing a political candidate.
Williams, 2024 No. 1 overall pick, was voted as one of eight captains by his Bears teammates in his first NFL season.
LSU has lost its first game of the season for the fifth year in a row.
If the White Sox lose Sunday, they will have the three longest losing streaks in MLB this season.
Angel Reese broke the WNBA record for most total rebounds in a single season on Sunday with 405, topping the mark previously set by Tina Charles.
As the 2024 Chicago White Sox approach setting a MLB record for losses, the 1962 New York Mets sympathize with their misery.
Ashton Jeanty led the Broncos rallying past Georgia Southern 56-45 on Saturday afternoon to kick off their season.
The Bulldogs made it look easy in the second half against the Tigers.
The Chiefs waived Toney after a tenure that had more question marks than exclamation points.
DeBoer takes over for Nick Saban, just as Perkins did for Bear Bryant more than 40 years ago.
The championship is the first for a team from Florida in nine trips to the LLWS final.
The 2024 college football season is officially here.
The 29-year-old Cook spent the 2023 season with the Jets and Ravens.
Judge can do it with his glove, too.
Reese has taken the WNBA by storm as a double-double machine and the league's best rebounder.
This is the third time in Judge's career that he has reached the 50-home-run mark in a season.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up some underrated wide receivers to take a chance on in drafts.