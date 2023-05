The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — The Vegas Golden Knights advanced into familiar territory and also eliminated the Edmonton Oilers from Stanley Cup contention with a 5-2 win Sunday. Vegas took the best-of-seven Pacific Division final four games to two and closed it out on the road at Rogers Place. Jonathan Marchessault's natural hat trick in the second period propelled the Golden Knights to the final four of the NHL playoffs for the fourth time in their six-year history. "We're only halfway done to our goal here," Ma