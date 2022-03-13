Kurdistan24 Building Damaged in Missile Strikes

Several missiles struck Erbil, Iraq, on Sunday, March 13, according to Kurdish officials.

Footage posted by Kurdistan24 shows damage to their newsroom and studio cafeteria in Erbil. Kurdistan 24 said missiles also fell near a new US consulate building.

Lawk Ghafuri, head of foreign media relations at the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), said 12 missiles landed in the city and that no casualties were reported. The Prime Minister of the KRG condemned the attacks, as did the UN mission in Iraq.

No damage or casualties were reported at any US government facility in the area, US officials said. Credit: Kurdistan24 via Storyful