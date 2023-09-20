KSHB 41 Weather Update
KSHB 41 Weather Update
What to know about the forecast.
A passing solar storm is expected to score a glancing blow on Earth's geomagnetic field, potentially sparking bright displays of the Aurora Borealis across a wide swath of the country.
Expect a big temperature swing across Ontario this week as a volatile pattern sets up across the eastern half of the country
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Nigel powered up to Category 2 storm status on Tuesday afternoon and could intensify further before it starts weakening in coming days far out over the Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Nigel's top sustained winds rose to 100 mph (160 kph) by late Tuesday, up from 90 mph (145 kph) earlier in the day when it was a strong Category 1 hurricane. The system was centered about 590 miles (955 kilometers) east of Bermuda and moving to the north-northwest at
Waves crashing on the rocks near the lighthouse at Peggys Cove is one of the most iconic scenes in Nova Scotia, a popular site for both tourists and locals that also carries risks.Last August, a new Peggys Cove safety patrol was developed to warn visitors about slippery rocks close to the water's edge and the security team has done that 3,600 times since then."It's meant to be about education and informing people who are unaware of the dangers of the sea and exactly where the risk areas are," sa
VANCOUVER — Most of the District of Peachland along the west side of Okanagan Lake is now on evacuation alert as drought, heat and windy conditions in southern British Columbia fuel the late-season Glen Lake wildfire. The Central Okanagan Regional District expanded evacuation alerts Monday as the BC Wildfire Service said the suspected human-caused blaze had grown to nearly eight square kilometres after being sparked on Saturday. The regional district says Peachland's downtown core and its Beach
When Claire Larose left her home four weeks ago, she never imagined she'd return to find it burned down to its cement foundations. "It's just devastating to our hearts and our souls.... It's just devastating to see there's nothing left," Clair said. Larose has lived in the rural neighbourhood on the west side of Okanagan Lake just north of West Kelowna, B.C., for the past 36 years along with her husband, Gerry. They enjoyed the tranquillity of the area and the many walking trails though the fore
“It was just zoning out... I was confused because it didn’t look like anything I had seen before,” the college student told a local news outlet.
The giraffe unfurled his long tongue to collect raindrops to quench his thirst, a video from the Maryland Zoo shows.
There is a “slim chance” for a dangerous encounter with a mountain lion, officials say.
Summer ends with the first frost for many across Alberta. Will this be a sign of what's to come?
Car makers have raised concerns over the move to delay the ban on new petrol and diesel sales to 2035.
The sun is getting more active while space-weather forecasters are at a disadvantage. This time we got lucky, but more solar storms are coming.
VANCOUVER — British Columbia's emergency management minister said the province will be ready to introduce "in the coming weeks" new laws to govern responses to increasingly frequent natural disasters such as wildfires and flooding. Bowinn Ma told a gathering at the Union of B.C. Municipalities' annual convention in Vancouver Tuesday that laws will address the four phases of emergency management, ranging from preparedness and mitigation to response and recovery. Ma told B.C.'s local politicians t
A current stationary front will form into a storm east of Florida on Thursday. It could be trouble for the Lowcountry.
Nigel is a fast-spaced storm that is expected to rapidly intensify to a Category 3 major hurricane
Despite the meteoric rise of wind and solar, fossil energy sources have met most new demand in fast-growing economies.
The oil industry knew it was responsible for global warming, and lied about it for decades. California is right to look for ways to make them pay in court.
STORY: Location: Chonburi, ThailandThis patch of ocean, off the eastern coast of Thailand, has been dubbed a 'dead zone.'According to researchers, no animals can survive here due to the growth of plankton.While normal amounts of the organisms can be beneficial, the overwhelming bloom has reached harmful levels, depriving marine life of food and oxygen and turning the seawater green for as far as the eye can see.“We see that the area with hypoxia (low oxygen level) or anoxia (no oxygen) has spread to a large scale, the dead zone where there's no oxygen is extensive. This is the single reason to explain the massive number of stranded dead fish.”Tanuspong Pokavanich is a marine scientist from Kasetsart University.He and a team of scientists have been collecting water samples to see what type of plankton has been growing.The water is dense and slimy - as a pungent smell of grass and dead fish permeates the air.Plankton covers a quarter of the Gulf of Thailand.Half of it is green where the plant is thriving, while the other half, closer to the shore, has turned brown, or even darker from pollution and dead plankton.[Tanuspong Pokavanich, Marine scientist, Kasetsart University]“The plankton in the water eats up all the nutrients or dies due to a lack of light. Their carcasses will then sink to the seabed and are decomposed by bacteria. The bacterial decomposition depletes oxygen in the water. This, known as the process of eutrophication, is occurring and causing a vast number of fish to die.”For local fishermen, the loss of marine life is a threat to their livelihoods.There are more than 260 mussel farming plots along this coastline.More than 80 percent have been severely impacted by the plankton bloom, according to the Chonburi Fisheries Association.Suchat Buawat is one of those to have been affected.In the business for more than 20 years, he owns about ten farming plots, and says he's seen losses of more than $14,000 since the start of the year.[Suchat Buawat, Fisherman]“The damage appears to be 100 percent. See, they just fall off when you shake it. There are no live ones left. They're all dead, including the oysters. Normally, they would cling on here as well."Back in the lab, Tanuspong’s team has discovered the current plankton bloom is of the Noctiluca species.That's the same species that bloomed in 2020 - the last time the region saw the El Nino effect.The climate pattern causes, amongst other things, warmer sea temperatures in the eastern Pacific Ocean.Tanuspong wants to study whether the two are linked.Source: European Union's Copernicus Climate Change ServiceIn August, the global ocean saw the warmest daily surface temperature on record, and had its warmest month overall.[Tanuspong Pokavanich, Marine scientist, Kasetsart University]“Everyone now agrees that the El Niño that occurred somewhere in the distance in the Pacific Ocean now has a chain reaction on Thailand. El Niño causes drought and higher sea temperatures. El Niño is predicted to have a severe impact this year and people have been drawing conclusions that there may be links as it coincides with the significant amount of plankton bloom. However, from a scientific perspective, we have not reached a clear conclusion. We only see that both events occurred at the same time."While the cause of the intense plankton bloom remains unclear, scientists believe pollution and the intense heat caused by climate change are to blame.
New evacuation orders have been issued in parts of B.C. as its record-setting wildfire season shows no signs of ending, yet. The Weather Network's Mia Gordon has the details.