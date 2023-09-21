KSHB 41 Weather Update
The sun is getting more active while space-weather forecasters are at a disadvantage. This time we got lucky, but more solar storms are coming.
MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm warning was issued Thursday from coastal North Carolina to Delaware ahead of a potential tropical cyclone that's headed toward the East Coast. The National Hurricane Center announced “Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen” on Thursday morning. The disturbance was located about 370 miles (595 kilometers) southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, forecasters said, and moving north at 9 mph (15 kph). The tropical storm warning is in effect from Cape Fear, North Carolina, t
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Nigel powered up to Category 2 storm status on Tuesday afternoon and could intensify further before it starts weakening in coming days far out over the Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Nigel's top sustained winds rose to 100 mph (160 kph) by late Tuesday, up from 90 mph (145 kph) earlier in the day when it was a strong Category 1 hurricane. The system was centered about 590 miles (955 kilometers) east of Bermuda and moving to the north-northwest at
A system tracking south of the Maritimes is expected to bring widespread, and possibly heavy, rain to Nova Scotia and near the Bay of Fundy this weekend
Waves crashing on the rocks near the lighthouse at Peggys Cove is one of the most iconic scenes in Nova Scotia, a popular site for both tourists and locals that also carries risks.Last August, a new Peggys Cove safety patrol was developed to warn visitors about slippery rocks close to the water's edge and the security team has done that 3,600 times since then."It's meant to be about education and informing people who are unaware of the dangers of the sea and exactly where the risk areas are," sa
Another tropical soaking hits Atlantic Canada, just days after ex-hurricane Lee battered the region
“It was just zoning out... I was confused because it didn’t look like anything I had seen before,” the college student told a local news outlet.
This September could be the warmest overnight temperatures on record in eastern Canada. The Weather Network's Jaclyn Whittal has the details.
Rain is travelling towards Atlantic Canada this weekend, find out who could get hit with the most. The Weather Network meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest.
Summer ends with the first frost for many across Alberta. Will this be a sign of what's to come?
Is B.C.'s wildfire season on the brink of uncharted territory?
New drone footage shows the wreckage left behind by powerful and deadly flooding in the city of Derna, Libya.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that Canada's methane reduction efforts are ahead of schedule and it's in a position to exceed its targets for reducing one of the most potent planet-warming gases.Speaking at an event on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Trudeau confirmed Canada is on track to meet and even exceed its methane emissions targets."Canada has committed to reduce by 2030 methane emissions from the oil and gas sector by at least 75 per cent
The company that had a coal mining project at Grassy Mountain rejected two years ago has submitted a new proposal for drilling and exploration in that southwestern corner of Alberta. Northback Holdings Corporation, previously called Benga Mining Limited, has submitted three fresh applications to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) for work in the area. One asking for authorization to run a coal exploration program, one for temporary water diversion, and one for a deep drilling permit. The company
The storm, described by some as a nor’easter, is expected to drop heavy rain from the Carolinas to New England.
The reptile, whose survivability in the wild was considered slim, is now being cared for at an Orlando alligator park
OTTAWA — The Atlantic Liberal caucus is slamming the Conservative party for opposing new legislation that would extend the Atlantic accords to include renewable energy. "Our caucus views this as an attack on Atlantic Canada," said Nova Scotia MP Kody Blois, who serves as the party's regional caucus chair. The Conservatives reject any accusation they're standing against the region. They insist any opposition they have to the bill is not because they're against economic development, but rather due
Several coastal areas on the Bay of Fundy where dikes were built to stave off the ocean tides are set to be restored to tidal estuaries.The aim of the project is to protect the land from potentially disastrous flooding and erosion.Danika Van Proosdij, a professor at Saint Mary's University in Halifax, is at the forefront of wetlands restoration research in Nova Scotia and has already overseen the restoration of over 400 hectares.Van Proosdij, who is also the director of the Saint Mary's TransCoa
With heat waves toppling temperature records in many parts of B.C. this summer during extended drought conditions, meteorologists say the province is in need of "sustained" rain this fall.A trough of low pressure brought showers to parts of coastal B.C. this week. But for places further east, it continues to be dry, according to Alyssa Charbonneau, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada."Everybody is looking to see when we might take a turn to wetter conditions," she said. "W