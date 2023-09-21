KSHB 41 Weather Update

CBC

Waves crashing on the rocks near the lighthouse at Peggys Cove is one of the most iconic scenes in Nova Scotia, a popular site for both tourists and locals that also carries risks.Last August, a new Peggys Cove safety patrol was developed to warn visitors about slippery rocks close to the water's edge and the security team has done that 3,600 times since then."It's meant to be about education and informing people who are unaware of the dangers of the sea and exactly where the risk areas are," sa