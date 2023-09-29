KSHB 41 Weather Update
KSHB 41 Weather Update
A strengthening El Niño's impact could be influenced by the record warm temperatures seen around the globe this year, and could make 2023 record hot.
The U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands are affected by Tropical Storm Philippe and now there’s Rina.
The first snow of the season is on tap for parts of the Alberta foothills as a chilly airmass pushing over the region sends freezing levels falling
HALIFAX — Chris Fogarty remembers the moment 20 years ago when he transmitted a weather bulletin warning that hurricane Juan would make landfall near Halifax, churning out gusts at 140 kilometres per hour. With the storm's arrival only 36 hours away, the meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre was worried the alert would be ignored. "We had gone through almost two decades of very little hurricane impact in Canada," Fogarty said in a recent interview, recalling how Juan would become the
You’re all too familiar with the current pattern across Ontario, but a buzz is building on social media after computer models spit out egregiously high temperatures next week.
A photo of the gigantic creature lying belly-up was shared by Connecticut wildlife officials on Facebook.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event, really,” Australian wildlife officials said.
Six bull sharks lived in a golf-course pond for half their lives. Scientists say it's the longest they've ever seen the species live in fresh water.
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Rina formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said, as forecasters continued to monitor another tropical storm at sea. Rina had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was centered 1,190 miles (1,915 kilometers) east of the Northern Leeward Islands. No coastal watches or warnings are in effect for the storm, and there were no hazards affecting land. The storm was traveling north-northwest at about 10 mph (17 kph). Meanwhile, Tropi
“These animals could be seen for well over a half a mile in any direction.”
Cold temperatures combined with a cold front spells high elevation snow for some across the higher elevations. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
With a mega private spa on provincially owned landed drawing the ire of some local politicians and members of the public, Toronto's mayor says she has a better location in mind. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is proposing the Therme Canada's spa and indoor water park – currently destined to take over part of Ontario Place – be located at the Better Living Centre, part of Exhibition Place.Chow proposed the alternative in response to questions from media on Friday about whether Ford's reversal on plans
Readers of a certain vintage — pensioners, say — will appreciate the lore that comes with "freeze in the dark," with regards to Alberta and energy.Forty-some years ago, it came on a bumper sticker sold around Alberta, to convey the fury triggered by Ottawa's Natural Energy Program and how it inhibited the oil sector:Let the Eastern bastards freeze in the dark! A 2023 variation on the old slogan arrived Thursday, in stark black and white on a podium next to Premier Danielle Smith, as she warned a
Alaskan orcas recently started lingering near fishing boats and feeding near their fishing nets, a "new behavior" that could be putting them at risk.
A progress report on the use of rotenone in the Miramichi River watershed to protect Atlantic salmon from an invasive species, says the first application killed 32 smallmouth bass, the targeted fish, and 514 salmon, most of them juveniles.A spokesperson for the group applying the rotenone, however, suggests people not read too much into the lopsided death toll.The Working Group on Smallmouth Bass Eradication in the Miramichi was required to submit the report to the Department of Fisheries and Oc
Things are heating up across Canada's East Coast, and for some regions, this could be the warmest start to October on record coming up
Tropical Storm Rina forms in Atlantic Ocean
A humpback whale was rescued after getting tangled in rope and chains attached to a buoy off the southern coast of Australia earlier this month, the Sea World Foundation said.The foundation said that the “intricate rescue operation” took place 10 miles off the coast of Disaster Bay, between Green Cape in New South Wales and Cape Howe in Victoria.The foundation added that it took around 15 minutes to cut the ropes around the whale.After being released, the whale continued its southern migration accompanied by two other whales. Credit: Dr. Olaf Meynecke via Storyful
Oberon, or Obe for short, just arrived at Chester Zoo in the U.K. and will be part of a "breeding program" in hopes of saving his species
The Maritimes may spend nearly a third of the month in dry weather and sunshine as we close out September