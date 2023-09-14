KSHB 41 Weather Update
KSHB 41 Weather Update
Here’s the latest on Category 3 Hurricane Lee
The risk of strong winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rains are increasing for parts of Atlantic Canada as Hurricane Lee is set to move through the region this weekend
Persistent rain is expected for parts of Ontario through Tuesday as a low-pressure system moves into the province. Some areas could see 30-50 mm of rain once it is all said and done
Canadians can expect a "fickle fall" this year as the season is forecast to start off chilly before above normal temperatures lead the country into winter, a prominent forecaster predicts. The Weather Network says winter may appear to taunt Canadians across the country as they face periods of very cold weather during the fall, but the season is expected to end on a mild note because a jet stream in the Pacific Ocean, called El Niño, is expected to be two degrees warmer than usual. "Our forecast
Hurricane Lee, which will likely be downgraded to a tropical low as it hits the Maritimes this weekend, is not expected to bring anything like the devastation Fiona did last year but will still be a significant storm, says CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin."This is not going to be Fiona but Lee is no joke. It is going to bring a lot of rain and some gusty wind conditions," Simpkin said early Wednesday."I think I would hunker down this weekend."At around 4 p.m. AT on Wednesday, Environment Canada pr
HALIFAX — Hurricane Lee is now threatening to make an earlier and windier landing in the Maritimes after picking up speed on its approach to land, forecasters say. Chris Fogarty with the Canadian Hurricane Centre said in a Wednesday morning forecast that the storm may feature a "somewhat faster approach speed" as it passes Cape Cod and arrives in the region. That would increase the wind threat over western Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick, Fogarty wrote. "As of now, western Nova Scotia has
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Lee whirled north of Puerto Rico on Tuesday as a very large Category 3 storm, with forecasters noting it would remain in open waters through this week while on a path toward Atlantic Canada. The storm was located about 535 miles (860 kilometers) south of Bermuda. It had winds of up to 115 mph (185 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph). A tropical storm watch was issued for Bermuda, with Lee forecast to pass just west of the island late Thursd
The unwanted visitor was “yeeted” at a zoo in Australia.
The Mediterranean storm that dumped torrential rain on the Libyan coast, setting off flooding that’s believed to have killed thousands of people, is the latest extreme weather event to carry some of the hallmarks of climate change, scientists say. Daniel — dubbed a “medicane” for its hurricane-like characteristics – drew enormous energy from extremely warm sea water. And a warmer atmosphere holds more water vapor that can fall as rain, experts said. It’s difficult to attribute a single weather e
A new report commissioned by Premier Doug Ford's government warns that climate change poses high risks to Ontario, with impacts on everything from food production to infrastructure to businesses. The report – called the Provincial Climate Change Impact Assessment – projects a soaring number of days with extreme heat across Ontario, as well as increases in flooding and more frequent wildfires. Presented to the government in January but only posted publicly in late August, the government did not i
LEOMINSTER, Mass. (AP) — Heavy rainfall — nearly 10 inches in six hours — flooded parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with two communities declaring a state of emergency as water poured into homes and forced boat rescues of residents. Concern about a dam listed in poor condition led to more evacuations. Weather officials described the rainfall as a “200-year event." More rain was in the forecast for Wednesday. Winds and flooding from Hurricane Lee were expected to affect Rhode Island, easte
A Japanese macaque was caught rodeo riding a deer in a photo for 2023's Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest.
The 33-year-old zookeeper, who was not named, suffered chest injuries during the incident Tuesday morning
Libyan officials describe torrents of water washing entire neighbourhoods out to sea after a powerful storm hit the country's coast. The estimated death toll from the floods is now in the thousands.
“Shrimp in the desert?”
Earth is exceeding its “safe operating space for humanity” in six of nine key measurements of its health, and two of the remaining three are headed in the wrong direction, a new study said. Earth’s climate, biodiversity, land, freshwater, nutrient pollution and “novel” chemicals (human-made compounds like microplastics and nuclear waste) are all out of whack, a group of international scientists said in Wednesday’s journal Science Advances. Only the acidity of the oceans, the health of the air an
The 920 lb Florida alligator, measuring over 13 feet long, is the second largest recorded caught in the state.
DeSantis has tried to outflank Trump on the right and his climate change approach reflects that strategy.
The woman was running along a beach when she noticed the “elusive” animal, experts said.
A rhino has killed a zookeeper and seriously injured her colleague, police in Austria have said. The 33-year-old zookeeper was attacked by the animal "for reasons that are still unknown" during routine work in the rhino enclosure, Salzburg police said in a statement. "The woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident," a police spokesperson added.