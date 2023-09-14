KSHB 41 Weather Update

CBC

Hurricane Lee, which will likely be downgraded to a tropical low as it hits the Maritimes this weekend, is not expected to bring anything like the devastation Fiona did last year but will still be a significant storm, says CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin."This is not going to be Fiona but Lee is no joke. It is going to bring a lot of rain and some gusty wind conditions," Simpkin said early Wednesday."I think I would hunker down this weekend."At around 4 p.m. AT on Wednesday, Environment Canada pr