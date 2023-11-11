Kristaps Porzingis sends the shot away

Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers getting blown out by the Rockets in Houston.
Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes proved on Wednesday they can co-exist, but that hasn't always been the case this season.
WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg hockey coach is facing a slew of charges after police allege she sexually assaulted and exploited a player. The alleged offences happened over a two-year period when the female coach was in her 20s and the female complainant was in her teens, police said Friday. Investigators allege the assaults began while the complainant was being coached by the woman and they continued after the girl stopped playing hockey. "This wasn't just limited to a rink scenario. This was a relatio
Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith took a subtle jab at Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan with the in-arena WiFi name.
You won't catch Auston Matthews riding the subway to Leafs games with teammate William Nylander.
Connor Bedard pretty much single-handedly lifted the Blackhawks to a road win over an NHL juggernaut on Thursday with a historic four-point night.
Kevin Durant had some kind words for Alex Caruso after the Chicago Bulls' loss to the Phoenix Suns.
Could the heavy workload Manoah put up early in his MLB career have contributed to his nightmare 2023 season?
BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Brooke Henderson was bothered by seeing so many low scores before she even teed off Thursday on the LPGA Tour. She just went out and putted for birdie on every hole, opening with an 8-under 62 for a one-shot lead in The Annika. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., made a long birdie putt on her final hole, the par-3 ninth, for a 29 on the front nine to move past a group that included Jin Young Ko and Patty Tavatanakit. “Up until this year, ball-striking has definitely been a
“(Cabrera) wants to play, he's learned his lesson, he wants to get on with his life."
The football team had "bad blood" after a jab by Luke Bryan and the Hall of Fame quarterback at the 2023 CMA Awards.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected in the third quarter of the Bucks' game against the Pistons after receiving two technical fouls.
DENVER (AP) — An exhausted Nikola Jokic had 35 points and 13 rebounds in more than 36 minutes of action to help the Denver Nuggets hold off the Golden State Warriors 108-105 on Wednesday night. Reggie Jackson, filling in for an injured Jamal Murray, added 20 points to help the defending champion Nuggets improve to an NBA-best 8-1 overall and 6-0 at home. Jokic played the entire third quarter in an effort to help out a struggling bench unit. He also exerted energy trying to fend off Warriors big
Pascal Siakam had 31 points and 12 rebounds, OG Anunoby scored 26 and the Toronto Raptors finished a two-game sweep in Texas with a 127-116 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Three nights after Toronto rallied from 22 points down for a win at San Antonio, Siakam and Anunoby combined for all the points in an 11-0 run that broke a 73-all tie in the third quarter. Luka Doncic scored 31 points and Kyrie Irving had 22 for the Mavericks, who lost for the first time in four home games this season with Texan and two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs watching courtside with his wife, Brittany.
The Maple Leafs defensive struggles on home ice continued on Wednesday night.
It's no secret the Blue Jays lacked some thump with the bats last year and will be looking to upgrade this winter.
Bodycam footage shows former NHL player Alex Galchenyuk threaten police officers and utter racial slurs during July arrest.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jaromir Jagr's familiar No. 68 is heading to the rafters at PPG Paints Arena. The Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Friday they will retire Jagr's number before a visit from the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 18. Jagr spent the first 11 of his 24 seasons in the NHL in Pittsburgh, helping the Penguins win the Stanley Cup in 1991 and 1992. Jagr collected 439 goals and 640 assists in 806 regular-season games with the Penguins from 1990 to 2001. He still remains in the top five in franch
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored a goal and set up another to help the San Jose Sharks win their second straight game following 11 consecutive losses to open the season, 3-2 over the slumping Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. In a matchup of the NHL's two worst teams so far this season, it was Connor McDavid and the Oilers who ended up on the losing end. Hertl assisted on Fabian Zetterlund's goal that opened the scoring in the first period and then took advantage of a fortunate bounce
The Pittsburgh Penguins employed a dying art to vanquish a tough Los Angeles Kings team on Thursday.