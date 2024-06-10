Kristaps Porzingis sends the shot away

- Advertisement
Porzingis, who has not played since April 29 after suffering a calf injury, told reporters Wednesday that he will play Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday vs. the Dallas Mavericks.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine get together after the Boston Celtics won game 1 of the NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks to talk about how it all went down.
Kristaps Porzingis had been reportedly targeting Game 4 to make his return to the court.
The Celtics opened the season as co-favorites with the Milwaukee Bucks at +400.
Bobrovsky stopped all 32 shots he faced during Florida's 3-0 victory.
Werth bought a 10% stake in Dornoch in 2022.
Telli Swift, who has a daughter with Wilder, claimed she was worried he would be violent when he returned from his fight against Zhilei Zhang.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about their picks for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, Juan Soto’s injury, the ascension of Gunnar Henderson, Skenes vs. Ohtani and have their usual Friday edition of The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first tight end rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
This will be the first French Open final appearance for both Alcaraz and Zverev.
Xavien Howard, according to a new court filing, allegedly texted a woman’s son sexually explicit images after she refused to get an abortion.
The Camellia Bowl is the first FBS bowl of the season on Dec. 14, while the last non-CFP game is on Jan. 4.
This could be a better situation than you’d assume at first glance. And Levis has a chance to solidify himself as the guy in Nashville because of it.
The Dodgers-Pirates matchup lived up to its billing.
Beck and Ewers will square off in Week 8 when Georgia visits Texas.
Mirra Andreeva is the youngest Grand Slam semifinalist since 1997.
Brink, Burdick and Van Lith were on the gold medal winning team at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup.