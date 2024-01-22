Kristaps Porzingis rises to block the shot
Jason Kelce was cheering like a mad man as his brother, Travis, scored a touchdown in the second quarter of Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Bills.
UFC CEO Dana White admitted the UFC 297 main event was close, but he gave the edge to Sean Strickland.
RED DEER, Alta. — Rachel Homan of Ottawa will be playing in Sunday night's Grand Slam championship final at the Co-op Canadian Open. Homan, and her crew of third Tracy Fleury, second Emma Miskew and lead Sarah Wilkes, defeated Jennifer Jones' Manitoba crew 8-3 in six ends in Saturday night's semifinal. Homan scored three in the first end, gave up two in the second, then counted one in the third followed by a steal of two in the fourth to take control of the match. Jones scored a single in the fi
The New York Islanders fired coach Lane Lambert and replaced him with Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy on Saturday, a stunning midseason change behind the bench for the disappointing former Eastern Conference playoff contenders. President of hockey operations and general manager Lou Lamoriello announced the move to dismiss Lambert and bring in Roy, who hasn’t coached in the NHL in nearly a decade. Roy has been mentioned in consideration for several vacancies since. The Islanders have lost fou
Match commentator and former world champion Ken Doherty told ITV4 that it was the best session of snooker he had ever seen.
Tyrrell Hatton has left the door ajar for a move to LIV Golf after confirming that he has had “conversations” with the Saudi-funded circuit.
The Alberta Junior Hockey League, apparently caught off guard by the defection of five teams, has scratched four games from its schedule while it evaluates further implications. The Blackfalds Bulldogs, Brooks Bandits, Okotoks Oilers, Sherwood Park Crusaders and Spruce Grove Saints have joined the neighbouring B.C. Hockey League. The AJHL, which said Saturday it had received no official notice from the five teams, cancelled four weekend games. The Olds Grizzlys were supposed to have played the B
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was diagnosed with a concussion after getting elbowed in the face during a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and will be out indefinitely, the team said Sunday. Young left Saturday night's game with 8:43 remaining after taking a charge from Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro and accidentally getting elbowed. Young stayed on the court for a few minutes and walked back to the locker room with the Hawks trailing by 25. Young, who scored 15 points in the 116-95
After nearly five hours on court, veteran Adrian Mannarino was celebrating a huge win over young gun Ben Shelton and was asked: “You’ve won more titles after your 34th birthday than before, what’s the key?”
LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Dunlap doesn't possess a false confidence, and he doesn't project a supernatural calm. The University of Alabama sophomore fully understood just how crazy it was to be fending off a field of professionals Sunday while he tried to become the PGA Tour's first amateur winner in 33 years. “Most nervous I've ever been, by far,” Dunlap said. “Just tried to breathe, but also look up and enjoy it a little bit.” The 20-year-old simply played through it all — through his mist
TORONTO — Drake will be cheering for UFC middleweight champion Sean (Tarzan) Strickland at UFC 297 on Saturday night. UFC president Dana White reposted a betting slip from Drake's verified Instagram account showing the Toronto rapper has wagered $700,000 on Strickland to beat South African challenger Dricus (Stillknocks) Du Plessis in the main event. The estimated payout on the bet is $1.379 million. "And we're going to fight night," Drake added, tagging White. Drake regularly posts his wagers o