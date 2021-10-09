Kristaps Porzingis with a dunk vs the LA Clippers

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson assisted on all three Calgary goals in a 3-1 pre-season win over the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Friday. Andrew Mangiapane and Sean Monahan scored power-play goals in the first period and Elias Lindholm scored even-strength in the third for the Flames, who capped their pre-season with a 3-4-1 record. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists. Defenceman Logan Stanley replied for the Jets, who are 2-3-1 in the pre-season and winless on the road. Both sides started