Kristaps Porzingis dials from long distance
Kristaps Porzingis dials from long distance, 12/08/2023
LA Lakers star LeBron James calls for a change to the United States' gun control laws following fatal shooting in Las Vegas.
Something was different about Luka Dončić in the Dallas Mavericks’ 147-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.
We have no idea what's happening with Shohei Ohtani.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers blowing out the Pelicans in the semifinal of the In-Season Tournament.
Bubba Watson also traded away his two best players after the entire roster was set to return in 2024.
TORONTO — Otto Porter Jr. smiled when he heard that Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic had called him a calming influence. "That's my job," said Porter. Porter played 14 minutes in Toronto's disappointing 112-103 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday, earning a team-best plus-14 defensive rating with two rebounds and an assist off the bench. Rajakovic said Porter will be a regular in the Raptors rotation after the solid performance. "Whether we’re down or up, I try to be even-keeled, makin
After two years of being one of PGA Tour's staunchest defenders, Masters champion Jon Rahm takes the money and runs to LIV Golf.
Hamilton was speaking at the federation’s prize-giving gala in Baku.
Andy Behrens looks at situations that should be giving managers nightmares as the fantasy playoffs loom.
Pruett is stepping away from drag racing to start a family, so Stewart is stepping into drag racing's top class.
It is 2023, and there is still a baseball team that doesn't let its players grow beards.
King of the comeback? Not anymore.
Sal Vetri uncovers 10 important findings that can spur success in the final week before the fantasy football playoffs.
Jon Rahm, one of the world's best and most popular golfers, is set to join LIV Golf, according to a new report, a move that will send ripples through the entire sport.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin talks occasionally about the idea of “football justice," the belief that players and teams who put in the time and stick together are eventually rewarded. A different kind of “football justice” seems to have materialized over the last week for Tomlin and the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers, a karmic leveling of sorts that has turned a once-promising season on its head. Barely 100 hours removed from a decisive upset at home at the hands of two-win Arizona, the Steele
For UFC Hall of Famer Dan Henderson, the Jon Jones fight is the one that got away.
The Steelers had their second horrible performance in five days.
Zach Edey is excited for the rare opportunity to play at home in front of family who haven't seen him play live before. The Toronto native leads the No. 4-ranked Purdue Boilermakers men's basketball team into its Hall of Fame Series game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum Saturday. Edey only got into basketball in grade 10 and played his last two years of high school at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., before joining Purdue. “It’s going to be a lot of fun," the 21-ye
Colby Covington accuses Leon Edwards of being a dirty fighter ahead of their UFC 296 title fight.
DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Kane is back. Kane took the first shift at right wing with the Detroit Red Wings against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night in his season debut, and just missed on a shot that potentially could have made the difference in a 6-5 overtime loss. Early in the third, Kane just missed on a scoring opportunity. He was all alone for a point-blank shot in front of backup goalie Kaapo Kahkonen and hit wrist shot hit the left post to turn cheers into a collective sigh from the cro