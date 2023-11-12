Kristaps Porzingis dials from long distance

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith took a subtle jab at Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan with the in-arena WiFi name.
WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg hockey coach is facing a slew of charges after police allege she sexually assaulted and exploited a player. The alleged offences happened over a two-year period when the female coach was in her 20s and the female complainant was in her teens, police said Friday. Investigators allege the assaults began while the complainant was being coached by the woman and they continued after the girl stopped playing hockey. "This wasn't just limited to a rink scenario. This was a relatio
New head coach Darko Rajakovic has made several big changes that have dramatically altered the Raptors, but what are the long-term ramifications?
You won't catch Auston Matthews riding the subway to Leafs games with teammate William Nylander.
The University of Michigan football coach was previously accused of sign-stealing
SEVILLE, Spain — Led by the inspired play of Leylah Fernandez, Canada has reached the final of the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time. Fernadez and Gabriela Dabrowski upset Czechia's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in a second-set tiebreaker 7-5, 7-6 (3) on Saturday as Canada advanced with a 2-1 overall victory in the semifinal of the women's international team tennis tournament. Fernandez gave Canada hope with a singles win against Marketa Vondrousova, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3, earlier in t
When Lakers coach Darvin Ham thought about moving Austin Reaves to the bench, he said, 'It just has to make sense for all the right reasons.' It did.
Could the heavy workload Manoah put up early in his MLB career have contributed to his nightmare 2023 season?
The reports of Zadorov's trade request broke right after his Flames fell to the Leafs in Toronto — where Calgary's former GM currently resides.
TORONTO — Marc-Antoine Dequoy and Kabion Ento returned interceptions for touchdowns as the Montreal Alouettes stunned the Toronto Argonauts 38-17 in the CFL East Division final Saturday. Montreal's stellar defence forced nine turnovers — resulting in 21 points. That included four interceptions of Toronto's Chad Kelly, who was making his first career playoff start and was also stopped twice in short-yardage situations and lost a fumble. Toronto turned the ball over on downs four times. Kelly, the
SEATTLE — Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says his team doesn't like looking at the standings right now, but they're taking it one game at a time in the search to end their losing streak. The Oilers (2-9-1) have lost four straight, including a 3-2 decision to the San Jose Sharks who sit bottom of the Pacific Division. Woodcroft spoke to media after practicing in Seattle ahead of their Saturday evening game against the Kraken. "There were some good parts of the game and certainly some ar
Kevin Durant had some kind words for Alex Caruso after the Chicago Bulls' loss to the Phoenix Suns.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri uncovers 10 important findings to help you win your matchup this week.
Players are getting fined at an astonishing rate this season.
The Toronto Argonauts are expecting a record-breaking attendance Saturday since moving to the BMO Field, as they are set to face off against the Montreal Alouettes in the East Division Final. Argonauts general manager Michael (Pinball) Clemons says more than 25,000 tickets have already been sold."It's scaling towards a potential sellout, which would be the first in this facility in BMO field," Clemons told CBC Toronto ahead of the game.Toronto will host the Alouettes Saturday, with the winner se
The semi-finalists have been confirmed at the Cricket World Cup - but who has reached the knockout stages?
Toronto FC's end-of-season availability came with a clear message Friday from new coach John Herdman. Enough is enough and things have to change. "John has sent a very clear message that we're not going to look back and we're going to go forward. But there's going to be a certain accountability that he's going to hold players and staff to," said team president Bill Manning. The standings tell the story. Toronto (4-20-10) finished 29th and last in the league, ending the season 47 points below lea
The Pittsburgh Penguins employed a dying art to vanquish a tough Los Angeles Kings team on Thursday.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jaromir Jagr's familiar No. 68 is heading to the rafters at PPG Paints Arena. The Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Friday they will retire Jagr's number before a visit from the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 18. Jagr spent the first 11 of his 24 seasons in the NHL in Pittsburgh, helping the Penguins win the Stanley Cup in 1991 and 1992. Jagr collected 439 goals and 640 assists in 806 regular-season games with the Penguins from 1990 to 2001. He still remains in the top five in franch
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — The Big Ten Conference banned Jim Harbaugh from coaching at Michigan's three remaining regular-season games on Friday, escalating an extraordinary confrontation with college football's winningest program over a sign-stealing scheme that has rocked the sport. The school delivered on its promise to fight back in court a few hours later, asking a Michigan judge for a temporary restraining order that would allow Harbaugh to coach the Wolverines in their biggest game of the