Kristaps Porzingis with a deep 3 vs the Minnesota Timberwolves

Kristaps Porzingis (Dallas Mavericks) with a deep 3 vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 02/08/2021
MELBOURNE, Australia — When faced with adversity in her first competitive match in 15 months, Bianca Andreescu recalled how she persevered in some of her big victories in her breakout 2019 season. It helped the Canadian overcome a stiff challenge in a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 first-round win over Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu on Monday at the Australian Open. Serving at 3-3 in the deciding set and down love-40, Andreescu reeled off five straight points for the hold and took control of the match from there. "I have a little bit of a feel of how it is to be in that situation," she said. "But I was super-relieved to get that game because I'm sure things would have been different afterwards (otherwise)." Andreescu said it reminded her of a similar three-set win over Angelique Kerber in the 2019 Indian Wells final. "I was just thinking about that and how calm I was during that match," she said. "So I was telling myself, 'Stay calm. Stay cool and just put your first serve in — because I think my first serve today was very effective — which I did." A service break followed and Andreescu served out for the win, completing the victory with an overhead smash. It was part of an impressive 5-0 Day 1 performance by Canadian players at Melbourne Park. Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and Vancouver's Rebecca Marino posted straight-set victories in the morning draw. Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., earned wins later in the day. Shapovalov, the No. 11 seed, was pushed the distance by Italy's Jannik Sinner, needing all five sets to complete a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win over the 19-year-old Italian in nearly four hours. Sinner, ranked 32nd, won an Australian Open tune-up event on Sunday. "It's not a name you want to see in your draw in the first round," Shapovalov said. "But on the other side, for me, it was fun leading up to the match. When I saw it, I was like 'OK, this is exciting.' He's in great form. I feel like I had two great matches the week before so I feel like I'm in form. I was excited for it and it lived up to the expectations. It was a long five-set match, which is literally what I expected." The 20th-seeded Auger-Aliassime cruised to a 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 win over German lucky loser Cedrik-Marcel Stebe. Raonic, the No. 14 seed, dispatched Argentina's Federico Coria 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 while Marino beat Australian wild-card entry Kimberly Birrell 6-0, 7-6 (9). It was Marino's first Grand Slam appearance since 2013 and her first win at a major since 2011. She qualified for the event by winning three matches earlier this month. "I hadn't even thought about it being 10 years (since a Grand Slam win)," Marino said. "I'm obviously so, so pleased to come off with that win. To make it through qualifying and everything, really proud of myself and my fighting spirit. I don't know what to say, I'm a little flabbergasted." Marino will face No. 19 seed Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the second round. Shapovalov next meets Australian Bernard Tomic, Raonic gets France's Corentin Moutet and Auger-Aliassime squares off with Australia's James Duckworth. Seeded eighth in Melbourne, Andreescu appeared to get a favourable opening matchup in drawing the 138th-ranked Buzarnescu. But the veteran left-hander gave Andreescu all she could handle. Andreescu looked like she hadn't missed a beat in a tidy opening set. Her aggressiveness paid off early but Buzarnescu raised her game in the second set, going for more winners and forcing Andreescu into a more defensive posture. However, Andreescu was poised in the decider and ramped up her play when needed. Unforced errors were rather high for both players — Andreescu had 34 compared to 29 for her opponent — but the Canadian had a 27-11 edge in winners. "I don't want to be too hard on myself," Andreescu said. "It's my first match back. I'm just super-relieved that I was able to win today." Andreescu tore her left meniscus at the WTA Tour finals in October 2019. The injury hampered her in early 2020 and she declined to return when the WTA Tour resumed play after taking a break due to the pandemic. Andreescu appeared quite comfortable on court in her return and seemed to be moving well. She mixed her shots up nicely to keep Buzarnescu off balance. Andreescu, from Misissauga, Ont., will meet Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei in the second round. Ranked outside the top 150 prior to 2019, Andreescu won three tournaments that year and became one of the biggest stars in the sport. A win over Serena Williams at the U.S. Open made Andreescu Canada's first Grand Slam singles champion. After a two-week hard quarantine upon arrival in Melbourne, Andreescu pulled out of a warmup tournament last week on the eve of the competition. She decided instead to maximize her practice and training time for the first Grand Slam of the 2021 season. Her coach, Sylvain Bruneau, watched Monday's match from a front-row seat at a mostly empty John Cain Arena. Bruneau tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Australia last month but said he's feeling fine now. Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., and Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil, the other two Canadians in the singles draws, were scheduled to play Tuesday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2021. The Canadian Press
DENVER — Khris Middleton had 29 points and a career-high 12 assists, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and the Milwaukee Bucks won their fifth straight game by beating the Denver Nuggets 125-112 on Monday night. Middleton’s 12th assist was a thing of beauty — a pinpoint pass to Antetokounmpo for a dunk with 1:39 remaining to give the Bucks a 120-110 lead. Bryn Forbes had 15 points for the Bucks, who earned a rare win in the Mile High City. Milwaukee improved to 10-40 all-time at Denver. Nikola Jokic finished with 35 points and 12 rebounds in a showdown with Antetokounmpo. Jokic couldn’t quite replicate his shooting touch from the other night when he scored a career-high 50 points at Sacramento. Will Barton added a season-high 24 points as the Nuggets dropped their third straight. SPURS 105, WARRIORS 100 SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 27 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals, and DeMar DeRozan added 21 points and 10 assists as San Antonio beat Golden State. Stephen Curry scored 32 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 24 for the Warriors, who were without injured centres James Wiseman and Kevon Looney. Draymond Green had 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Murray hit a step-back 3-pointer with 12.6 seconds remaining that gave the Spurs a 101-97 lead. Curry responded with his own fall-away 3, but DeRozan closed out the game by making four straight free throws. The teams meet again Tuesday night in San Antonio. The Spurs trailed by 14 in the first half before rallying. HORNETS 119, ROCKETS 94 CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball made a career-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds as Charlotte defeated short-handed Houston. Miles Bridges had another strong outing with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Gordon Hayward added 19 points for the Hornets, who opened the fourth quarter on a 19-1 run to break open a tight game. Victor Oladipo had 21 points to lead the Rockets, who lost for only the third time in 10 games. Houston played without three of its top four scorers — John Wall, Eric Gordon and Christian Wood. Gordon and Wall were given a night of rest, while Wood missed his second straight game with a sprained ankle. Together, the trio is accounting for more than 59 points per game. RAPTORS 128, GRIZZLIES 113 MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam each scored 32 points and Toronto put together a second-half rally to beat Memphis. Norman Powell added 29 points for the Raptors, who began their comeback after coach Nick Nurse was ejected in the third quarter. VanVleet also had nine assists for Toronto, which outscored Memphis 65-43 in the second half — including 34-16 in the fourth quarter. Jonas Valanciunas led the Grizzlies with 27 points and a season-high 20 rebounds. Ja Morant had 18 points and nine assists but was only 5 of 17 from the field as Memphis shot 43%. MAVERICKS 127, TIMBERWOLVES 122 DALLAS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 27 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks, Luka Doncic scored 26 points and Dallas held off Minnesota. Tim Hardaway added 24 points off the bench as the Mavericks won their second straight at home after a six-game skid at the American Airlines Center. They led by 25 in the second quarter before the Timberwolves pulled to 123-120 with 50 seconds left. Josh Richardson hit a jumper with 27 seconds to go for a five-point lead and Malik Beasley missed a 3-pointer seconds later. Beasley tied a season high with 30 points, 27 in the second half, and rookie Anthony Edwards added 22 for the Timberwolves, who finished a 1-4 trip. WIZARDS 105, BULLS 101 CHICAGO (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 35 points and Washington held on for a rare win, beating Chicago. Beal, the NBA’s leading scorer, hit three free throws in the final 9.8 seconds. Rui Hachimura added 19 points and a season-high 10 rebounds on his 23rd birthday, and the Wizards improved to 6-15 despite resting Russell Westbrook. Zach LaVine had 35 points but missed a potential tying layup that was contested in the closing seconds. The Bulls lost for the sixth time in eight games. SUNS 119, CAVALIERS 113 PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored a season-high 36 points, Mikal Bridges added 22 and Phoenix rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Cleveland. The Suns have won six of seven while the Cavaliers have dropped four straight. Booker made 14 of 27 shots, including five 3-pointers. Phoenix took a 101-100 lead with seven minutes left on a 3 from Cam Johnson. The second-year forward had missed his first six attempts from beyond the arc. Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 23 points. Andre Drummond added 15 points and 14 rebounds. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia — Canadians Leylah Annie Fernandez and Vasek Pospisil made early exits at the Australian Open. The 18-year-old Fernandez was dropped in straight sets on Tuesday in the first round by 18th-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium. Mertens took the match 6-1, 6-3 in one hour 26 minutes. "She's still young, she's a good player," said Mertens. "If you let her play, she's aggressive, she can play aggressive." Fernandez, ranked 89th in the world, held serve to go up 1-0 in the opening set before Mertens reeled off six straight points. Fernandez, from Laval, Que., fell behind 2-0 in the second set but broke Mertens for the first time, then held serve to tie it 2-2. Any momentum was quickly halted for the Canadian, however, as Mertens cruised the rest of the way, with Fernandez ending her outing with six double faults and 25 unforced errors. "I think it wasn't my best match today but I'm happy to pull through it in two sets," said Mertens. Fernandez was the first Canadian to be ousted from the Grand Slam tournament, with Rebecca Marino, Bianca Andreescu, Milos Raonic, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov all winning their first-round matches Monday. Meanwhile, Vancouver's Pospisil became the next Canadian to go down, losing 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 to No. 4 seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia in a first-round men's match. Pospisil, ranked 63rd in the world, hasn't won a singles match at the Australian Open since 2015. This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 8, 2021. The Canadian Press
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels have acquired right-hander Aaron Slegers from Tampa Bay for cash or a player to be named. The clubs announced the deal Monday night. The 6-foot-10 Slegers mostly pitched in long relief for the AL champion Rays last season, going at least two innings in nine of his 11 appearances while compiling a 3.46 ERA. He allowed just five earned runs over 24 innings in his final 10 appearances, and kept up the strong work with a 1.80 ERA in three playoff outings covering five innings. Slegers, born in Long Beach, has a solid chance to earn an important job in the Angels' bullpen, which is undergoing a major overhaul by new general manager Perry Minasian. Los Angeles had the fifth-worst ERA in the majors last season and missed the playoffs for the sixth straight year. Mike Mayers, Ty Buttrey and Félix Peña were the Angels’ three most-used relievers last season, and they’re all still with the club. The next eight busiest relievers from the 2020 roster are gone, and Minasian has traded for closer Raisel Iglesias and signed left-hander Alex Claudio. Slegers was waived or designated for assignment by Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay in 2019, but he re-signed with the Rays and pitched his way back into the majors last August. The Angels designated left-hander Dillon Peters for assignment to make room for Slegers. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Intentional or not, Toronto coach Nick Nurse’s ejection in the third quarter kickstarted the Raptors to a winning rally. Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam each scored 32 points and the Raptors put together a second-half burst to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 128-113 on Monday night. Norman Powell added 29 for the Raptors, who began their rally after the ejection of Nurse, who picked up his second technical of the game in the third quarter. “Well, definitely sparked them,” Nurse said of his departure. “I don’t need any credit at all. I’m glad they started playing better and playing up to their capabilities and glad they found a way to win.” VanVleet also had nine assists for Toronto, which outscored Memphis 65-43 in the second half, including 34-16 in the fourth. The Raptors appeared reeling with 3 minutes left in the third quarter. Nurse had just been ejected and starting guard Kyle Lowry had left in the first half with back spasms. But Nurse’s departure was followed by a 27-5 run as Toronto turned up the defence and got strong backing from a cheering bench. That rally eventually stretched the Raptors’ lead to 113-100 with 7:48 left and Memphis never really threatened again. “They executed well on offence and defensively,” said Memphis guard Ja Morant, who had 18 points and nine assists. “Got stops. Got buckets and they were able to get out to a lead and hang on.” Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 27 points and a season-high 20 rebounds. Dillon Brooks had 22 points, but was 8 of 20 from the field, Morant was only 5 of 17 from the field as Memphis shot 43%. “I think teams have scouted us a little differently and we’ve regressed defensively,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said of the fourth-quarter slide. “It happens throughout the season. We’ve just got to get back to it, keep working, keep finding ways to get better defensively. And offensively, we’re seeing a whole lot different game plans, especially late in the games.” Memphis used a strong second quarter to take a 70-63 lead into the break. Valanciunas’ domination inside against his former team keyed much of the Grizzlies' offence. He already had 18 points and 14 rebounds at halftime, the first player in franchise history to have that stat combination in a half. “I think we were all frustrated and embarrassed with our effort to start,” VanVleet said. As Memphis took the lead to double digits in the third, things got testy between the teams. First, Nurse picked up his second technical, then Grayson Allen got called for a flagrant on Chris Boucher. All of this allowed Toronto to remain close before the Raptors pulled away in the fourth. “It was fun. It was fun postgame in the locker room,” Nurse said. “Guys were enjoying it, and they should. I talk about never getting too high or getting too low, but you’ve got to enjoy the wins. It’s too hard to get them.” TIP-INS Raptors: Are not only in the midst of a six-game road trip, but only have one home game — Saturday against Minnesota — before going on a three-game trip, making nine of 10 games on the road. They are 5-8 on the road. … Powell connected on six 3-pointers and passed Damon Stoudamire for ninth on the franchise’s 3-pointers list. Grizzlies: Memphis had scored at least 47 points from the bench in eight straight games. It ended the night with 18 points from the reserves. … With F Brandon Clarke sitting with right calf soreness, rookie Desmond Bane made his first career start. Brooks moving from guard to forward. HE SAID IT VanVleet called Nurse’s second technical “a great ejection.” “After that, it felt like all we needed to do was get rid of him. We were better off without him,” the guard said with a laugh. UP NEXT Raptors: Travel to Washington to face the Wizards on Wednesday. Grizzlies: Host Charlotte on Wednesday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Clay Bailey, The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO — Dejounte Murray had 27 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals, DeMar DeRozan had 21 points and 10 assists, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Golden State Warriors 105-100 on Monday night. Stephen Curry had 32 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 24 points for the Golden State, which was without injured centres James Wiseman and Kevon Looney. Murray hit a step-back, 23-foot 3-pointer with 12.6 seconds remaining that gave the Spurs a 101-97 lead. Curry shook his head and mocked kicking the ball following Murray’s shot, but responded after a timeout with his own fall-away 3-pointer. DeRozan closed out the game by making four straight free throws. The teams will meet again Tuesday night in San Antonio. The Spurs trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half before rallying. Curry made three early 3-pointers and finished 6 of 11 on 3s. Mychal Mulder’s 3-pointer gave the Warriors a 45-31 lead with 8:25 remaining in the first half. Draymond Green had seven points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for Golden State. Murray equaled his season high for a game with five steals in the first half. His eight steals are the most in a game in the league this season. Murray intercepted a long outlet for his sixth steal, which led to DeRozan’s 3-pointer that pared the Spurs’ deficit to 64-63 with 9:29 remaining in the third. San Antonio captured its first lead a minute later at 65-64 on Jakob Poeltl’s layup. The Warriors closed the third quarter on a 10-6 run, scoring all five of their baskets on layups, dunks or short jumpers. The Spurs responded with a 10-2 run to open the fourth capped by Patty Mills’ 3-pointer for an 88-82 lead with 8:35 remaining. TIP-INS Warriors: Wiseman missed his fourth straight game with a sprained left wrist. The rookie suffered the injury Jan. 30 against Detroit. ... Klay Thompson, who is expected to miss the season following right Achilles tendon surgery, was in attendance. Thompson wore a boot as he sat on the second row of the Warriors’ bench. Spurs: The Spurs are targeting a return by fans for late February or early March following the city’s annual Stock Show & Rodeo, according to an email sent to season ticket holders last week. The Spurs invited family members as well as full-time staff members to attend Monday’s game as part of a test run for whenever fans can return. ... DeRozan collected his 1,000th assist with the Spurs, making him the only player in franchise history with 3,000 points and 1,000 assists in less than 200 games for San Antonio. ... The Spurs improved to 3-7 this season when trailing at halftime. The Warriors led 59-54 at the break. UP NEXT After the teams close out their back-to-back, the Warriors host Orlando on Thursday and the Spurs play at Atlanta on Friday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Raul Dominguez, The Associated Press