Kristaps Porzingis with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets

LeBron James posed with daughter Zhuri and sons Bryce and Bronny after one of the biggest moments in his career on Tuesday night
The Nets' relationship with Kyrie Irving clearly wasn't thriving.
The pair, who have been together since high school, officially tied the knot in 2013
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Simu Liu, who's best known for playing Marvel superhero Shang-Chi, wants everyone who attends an event at Chase Center to feel welcome, comfortable and supported, just as he has been in the five months since opening up about his own challenges with anxiety. Now, there's the Simu Liu Sensory Room, complete with carpeted walls, lighting features, puzzles and games to provide a quiet space for guests who might feel overwhelmed or overstimulated. The Chinese Canadian actor who s
TORONTO — Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby will not be in the lineup when Toronto hosts the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Anunoby sprained his left wrist in the Raptors' 129-117 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 27. "O.G. is on the court doing some work," said Toronto head coach Nick Nurse. "No contact yet or practice, but he's progressing well. That's where we are." Anunoby is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and two assists per game this season. His 2.1 steals per game are tied with J
“LeBron has the best memory ever,” Channing Frye, a former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, told Yahoo Sports.
JAY-Z congratulates LeBron James on breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record of 38,387 total points during the Feb. 7 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A. Pamela Anderson and her oldest son Brandon Thomas Lee pose together on Feb. 7 at a special screening of Pamela: A Love Story, which Lee helped produce, in Toronto. Brad Pitt films his new movie Wolves in N.Y.C.'s Chinatown neighborhood on Feb. 7 alongside his stunt double, whom he matches in a leather jacket and slacks.
The two-time WNBA champion does it all.
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown left Wednesday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a facial contusion after colliding with teammate Jayson Tatum under the basket. Brown took an elbow on the left side of his face in the final minutes of the first half. He got up slowly and walked immediately to the locker room, rubbing his left temple. The team announced at the start of the third quarter that he would not return. Brown is averaging 27 points and seven rebounds for
On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops," C.J. Miles discusses the importance of communication between the front office and players during the NBA trade deadline. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on YouTube.
Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports via ReutersControversial Dallas-bound NBA star Kyrie Irving has explained why he deleted an apology he belatedly posted on social media in November after the Brooklyn Nets suspended him for sharing antisemitic material online.“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize,” he wrote in the since-removed Instagram post.“While doing research on YHWH, I posted a Documentary
LeBron James broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record in the third quarter of the Lakers loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles. On hand for the historic feat was James’ predecessor Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the two shared a nice moment to commemorate the occasion. In his first press conference after being traded to the Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving gave a less than satisfactory answer to the question of why he deleted his apology for sharing antisemitic content from Instagram and Aaron Rodgers revealed his surprising next steps in the decision making process of whether or not he will play in the NFL next season. Plus, LeBron let his emotions spill out and showed the world that he’s human, just like the rest of us.
Bronny and Bryce James were seated courtside when the basketball legend broke the league's all-time scoring record.
It doesn’t happen often that a 16-year-old projected to be one of the all-time greats ends up as one of the all-time greats, if not the GOAT.
Dwyane Wade and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith will act as team captains for the game in Salt Lake City, Utah
LeBron James owns the NBA scoring record, but what former record holder Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has done on and off the court still makes him one of a kind.
The San Antonio Spurs have acquired Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round draft from the Miami Heat, with the teams finalizing that deal Tuesday. The Spurs will receive Miami's second-round selection in 2028. The Heat got cash considerations, plus more importantly, some newly opened financial flexibility — since they're not taking any salary back — as well as a roster spot.
James kept learning, changing and adapting as a scorer as he approaches Kareem Abul-Jabbar's all-time mark and basketball immortality.
For Lakers fans and the many celebrities in attendance, watching LeBron James become the NBA's all-time leading scorer was a thrilling experience.
What several of the NBA's coaches are saying about LeBron James surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time scoring leader.