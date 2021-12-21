Kristaps Porzingis
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank:
NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank:
An umpire in Mexico apparently dove into a few pre-game wobbly pops and had to be removed by his own crew because he was visibly hammered. Classic.
The NHL will pause operations from Wednesday through Christmas Day.
A coaching change by the Bears seems inevitable.
Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is crushing it with both his play and his generosity.
It turns out you can win a hockey game without actually scoring the winning goal.
The Raptors are set to ink G-Leaguers Juwan Morgan and Brandon Goodwin to 10-day contracts via the NBA's new hardship provision.
The Browns did all they could.
Desperate times call for desperate measures and this week every manager will be crawling to the waiver wire to get their hands on, well, basically anybody.
Ryan Kelly and his wife, Emma, said their daughter’s heart suddenly stopped beating this week — which was about halfway through Emma’s pregnancy.
Much like the rest of the world, the NHL is dealing with issues caused by COVID-19.
Peng's interview with Singaporean media did little to assuage fears over how the Chinese government is treating her, and the only entity seemingly invested in her well-being is the governing body of her sport.
Arians failed to live up to his vow to cut Brown if he "screws up." His explanation why on Monday was a blunt assessment of the business of football.
Auburn's Jabari Smith has been phenomenal early in the season and is a serious contender for the top spot along with Duke's Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren.
He certainly wasn't saying 'Merry Christmas,' that's for sure.
If you're still alive in the championship bracket, Andy Behrens reveals the Week 16 priority pickups who can keep your playoff run going.
For some Eagles' fans, the postponement of Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team made for spoiled plans and a financial hit.
A preview of every bowl game ... from a betting perspective.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns got bad news on defensive end Takk McKinley. They're hoping for better on Myles Garrett. Cleveland's defense, already ravaged by COVID-19 cases, was dealt another tough blow as McKinley will miss the rest of this season with a torn Achilles tendon suffered in Monday night's 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Also, the Browns are anxiously awaiting test results on Garrett after the star injured his groin in the fourth quarter. Garrett left the field and was checked i
Connor Hellebuyck isn't a fan of the NHL's latest move to combat the spread of COVID-19. The league pushed up the start of its traditional holiday schedule pause by 48 hours because of coronavirus concerns and full-on outbreaks fuelled by the Omicron variant that have led to 45 games being postponed since Dec. 13. The Winnipeg Jets goalie, however, doesn't agree with a decision that will see players off starting Wednesday before returning to work Sunday. "I can't speak for everyone, but the feel
The 10 NBA teams with games scheduled on Christmas were told by the league Tuesday that shifting some game times is a possibility for the planned five-game slate, if virus-related issues force changes to the lineup. The league told the teams the priority is filling the ABC windows for Saturday’s games, which means the slots at 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern. For now, those games, in order, would have Boston at Milwaukee, Golden State at Phoenix and Brooklyn at the Los Angeles Lakers. The o