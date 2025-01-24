Kristaps Porziņģis rises up and throws it down
Giannis was the leading vote-getter among NBA fans for the second consecutive year.
Profar hit 24 home runs and drove in 85 runs with the San Diego Padres last season.
Following the National Championship, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the 2025 college football season, projecting who will be the best teams in the country.
Who should represent the East in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.
Ichiro joined Derek Jeter as the only Hall of Famers who fell one vote shy of being unanimous selections.
Andy Behrens offers a way-too-early look at plausible draft trends for next fantasy football season.
The Rockets held on for one of the least likely wins of the season after what looked like a disastrous finish.
Ten players fell off the ballot for 2026, but three players received significant bumps in support from BBWAA voters.
The Orioles' and Rays' offseasons leave something to be desired, but it's reasonable to expect a strong 2025 from this group.
Hunter's odds have recently dipped to +200 from +1500.
The league will play nearly all of its 190 games on weekends, and mostly in unique broadcast windows.
Howard has had plenty of ups and downs throughout his college football career, but he'll finish it a champion after a historic title run that'll live forever in Buckeyes lore.
The Buckeyes were the first team to win the College Football Playoff in 2015. Ten years later, Ohio State is the first team to win the 12-team playoff.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to the biggest game of the season as Ohio State beats Notre Dame 34-23 in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
The Buckeyes scored on their first five possessions of the game.
Riley Leonard's early fireworks couldn't lift Notre Dame to a win in the title game, but he cemented himself in Irish lore with a gritty effort.
Kirk Herbstreit reached for a tissue and got emotional when talking about the Buckeyes' win on ESPN on Monday night.
Quinshon Judkins took a co-starring role as Ohio State got off to one of the most dominant offensive starts in national championship game history.
The Buckeyes held off the Irish for their first title in 10 years.
These NFL teams got booted out of the divisional round — what do they need to focus on this offseason?