Kris Murray scores and draws the foul

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Ernie Clement had a tiebreaking solo home run off Caleb Ferguson leading off the seventh inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 3-0 Friday in New York’s home opener. “The Toronto faithful may not like this but I was the biggest Yankees fan growing up, so I’m glad we could kick their (butt)," said Clement, who grew up in Rochester, New York. A 28-year-old who appeared in just 35 major league games over the previous two seasons, Clement drove the second pit